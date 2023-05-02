Final preparations underway for adidas Atlanta City Games

Construction is underway at Centennial Olympic Park on an elevated track that will host the inaugural Adidas Atlanta City Games on Saturday. The Adidas Atlanta City Games will feature sprint and hurdle events held on specially built, elevated track inside the park. A pole-vault competition will take place adjacent to the track. Mile and 600-meter events will be run on the streets around the park.
The track will be elevated from 18 inches to about six feet because of the terrain of the park.
The meet will be the first time there will such a gathering of track and field stars in Atlanta since the 1996 Olympic Games. The all-day event will feature Olympic and world champions and American and world record-holders competing under the lights at the inaugural meet. The event was held in Boston the past several years and will be in Atlanta for at least the next three.
Before the meet, runners and walkers of all ages and abilities will take part in the Run with Maud 5K Run/Walk, which will raise funds for the Ahmaud Arbery Foundation, Youth City Games, an event for local stars of youth track and field, and Running City Mile, an age-group race on the streets around the park.
Credit: Steve Schaefer
Credit: Steve Schaefer
Some of the elite athletes scheduled to take part in the meet are:
Gabby Thomas - Olympic silver medalist (4x100m) and bronze medalist (200m) and Atlanta native.
Aleia Hobbs - Olympic silver medalist (4x100m) and world champion (4x100m).
Sam Kendricks - Olympic bronze medalist, world champion, American record holder (pole vault).
Robert Dunning – Second-place finisher at 2023 U.S.A. Champions (60m hurdles) and Kennesaw native.
Allie Wilson – The 2022 NACAC silver medal winner (800m).
Noah Lyles - Olympic bronze medalist (220m), and two-time World champion.
SCHEDULE
The following is the meet schedule:
8 a.m. Run with Maud 5
2:30-4:45 p.m.: adidas Atlanta Youth City Games
3- 6:30 p.m.: Youth Track and Field Zone
4:45-6 p.m.: Running City Mile
5 p.m.: Women’s pole vault
6:05 p.m.: Elite women’s mile
6:15 p.m.: Elite men’s mile
6:30 p.m.: Elite women’s 600m
6:40 p.m.: Elite men’s 600m
7:05 p.m.: Trials Elite women 100h
7:12 p.m.: Trials Elite women 100h
7:15 p.m.: Trials men’s pole vault
7:23 p.m.: Trials Elite men 110h
7:30 p.m.: Trials Elite men 110h
7:40 p.m.: Trials Elite men 100m
7:47 p.m.: Trials Elite men 100m
7:56 p.m.: Trials Elite women 100m
8:03 p.m.: Trials Elite women 100m
8:22 p.m.: B Final Elite men’s 150m
8:30 p.m.: B Final Elite women’s 150m
8:35 p.m.: Mascot race
8:45 p.m.: A Final Elite women’s 150m
8:55 p.m.: Final Elite men’s 100m
9:05 p.m.: Elite women 100h
9:15 p.m.: Elite men 110h
9:25 p.m.: Elite women 100m
9:40 p.m.: Elite men 150m
Credit: Steve Schaefer
Credit: Steve Schaefer
About the Author