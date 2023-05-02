Final preparations underway for adidas Atlanta City Games

The track will be elevated from 18 inches to about six feet because of the terrain of the park.

The meet will be the first time there will such a gathering of track and field stars in Atlanta since the 1996 Olympic Games. The all-day event will feature Olympic and world champions and American and world record-holders competing under the lights at the inaugural meet. The event was held in Boston the past several years and will be in Atlanta for at least the next three.