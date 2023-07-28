Dream outscored by Breanna Stewart, Liberty

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

State Sports Report
By News services
1 hour ago
Allisha Gray scored 25 for the Dream but Atlanta lost to the Liberty 95-84 Thursday night in New York.

Gray scored 18 points of her 25 points in the first half for the Dream (13-11). Aari McDonald added 18 points. Rhyne Howard and Cheyenne Parker each had 10 points.

Breanna Stewart scored 25 of her 33 points in the first half and Jonquel Jones had 19 points and 13 rebounds for the Liberty.

New York scored the opening 11 points and led 57-42 at halftime.

Stewart became the first player in WNBA history with 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in a half, according to ESPN Stats & Info. Stewart was 7 of 10 from the field in the first half and 9 of 10 at the free-throw line to go along with seven rebounds and five assists.

The Dream began the second half on a 10-2 run, capped by Gray’s 3-pointer, to pull to 59-52. New York only scored 16 points in the third quarter as its lead was trimmed to 73-66.

But the Liberty went ahead by double figures for good after scoring nine straight points to begin the fourth. Sabrina Ionescu made it 92-78 after her fourth 3-pointer with 2:58 remaining.

Stewart, who reached 30 points for the fourth time this season, also had 12 rebounds and five assists for New York (18-5). Ionescu finished with 12 points and nine assists. Betnijah Laney scored 12 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter.

About the Author

News services
