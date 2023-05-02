College Football Playoff announces full bowl schedule for 12-team playoff

The CFP announced in December the playoff expansion. At the time, it was announced that Atlanta would host the national championship game following the first expansion season, on Jan. 20, 2025 and that the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl would be a the site for a quarterfinal game in 2024 and a semifinal game in 2025.

The 2024 season’s CFP quarterfinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be played Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025 in the early afternoon. The 2025 season’s CFP semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will be held Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 in prime time. Both games will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and exact kickoff times and television networks will be announced on a later date.