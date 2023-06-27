Atlanta Open announces 2023 Tournament field

The Atlanta Open announced its field for the 2023 tournament Tuesday, hosting a Media Day at Atlantic Station. The tournament, held from July 22-30, will feature top-ranked American Taylor Fritz, last year’s champion Alex de Minaur, former ATP sixth-ranked Gael Monfils, former Georgia Bulldog (and six-time Atlanta Open champion) John Isner, and Andres Martin, a current athlete at Georgia Tech.

The Open is an ATP 250 Event, meaning it’s in the fourth tier of ATP tournaments. It’s one of several tournaments in the run up to the U.S. Open.

At the ATP 250 level, players choose which events they participate in. Atlanta Open Tournament Director Peter Lebedevs was excited about this year’s field, saying the tournament has become a desired event to play in.

“These guys are reaching out to me early, saying I want my player here because I’ve heard so much great stuff about not only the city of Atlanta, but also the fans of Atlanta,” Lebedevs said. “They say, (it) doesn’t matter. We’ve had rain delays, playing late at night. People stay in the stadium. (Players are) excited to be there.”

Lebedevs also praised the opportunity of the event, as it’s rare that a college player such as Martin can participate in a professional tournament.

“You don’t get that (in other sports),” Lebedevs said. “Georgia Tech’s football team couldn’t play the Atlanta Falcons because it’s pros and the amateurs, but this time, they really can. Hopefully, you know we want to look back and say we helped these players get their start in pro tennis.”

The tournament offers several wild-card entries, one of which is designated for the top-ranked player at either Tech or Georgia. The entry typically rotates between the schools, but Tech has the entry for the second consecutive year as part of an agreement to use the school’s facilities as practice courts during the event.

Martin, a rising senior at Tech, went 27-8 in singles during the collegiate season. A Flowery Branch native, Martin will be participating in his second Atlanta Open, as he defeated ATP pro Thanasi Kokkinakis last year before falling in the second round. He’s grown up going to the tournament, even participating as a ballboy as a 13- and 14-year old, so it’s special for him to participate not only against the pros, but in his home tournament.

“It’s so nice,” Martin said. “All the people you know in the stands, you just look up and you’re like, ‘Oh, I know who that is.’ It’s cool. And I think everybody wants you to win, they want the best because they know you. It’s really special. I don’t think I could get this feel from anywhere else.”

He plans to spend one more year at Tech, competing for the school and finishing his degree, before turning pro after graduation.

Like Martin, the Open is Isner’s home tournament as well. The 38-year old played four years for Georgia and has participated in the Open since the tournament’s first edition in 2010. He finished as runner-up the first two years, before winning five tournaments in six years from 2013-18. He won in 2021, but lost in the quarterfinals last year.

The Atlanta Open will have several new features this year, hoping to improve the fan experience and the tournament’s branding. The Atlantic Station courts will feature the city’s name, showcasing Atlanta in the 100-plus countries that will broadcast the tournament. The tournament’s first weekend will feature free admission to all children 12 and under. Finally, Lebedevs said that there will be international food trucks during the tournament for all fans.