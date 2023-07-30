Allisha Gray leads Atlanta Dream to victory

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Allisha Gray tied her career-high with a game-high 27 points to lead the Atlanta Dream to an 80-73 victory over the Washington Mystics on Sunday at Gateway Center Arena.

Gray was 8 of 11 from the field, 3 of 6 from 3-point range and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. Gray, who went into the game averaging a career-best 17.9 points per game, has scored 20-plus points eight times this season.

Nia Coffey added 16 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two blocked shots, including a key block in the fourth quarter, for the Dream. Rhyne Howard added 11 points, five rebounds, five steals and two blocks and Cheyenne Parker also scored 11 for Atlanta (14-11).

Parker hit a mid-range jumper and Gray followed with a pull-up 3-pointer to make it 53-48 midway through the third quarter and the Dream led the rest of the way. Cyesha Goree made a jumper that trimmed Washington’s deficit to 58-57 with 8:38 to play but Coffey answered with a 3-pointer 19 seconds later to spark a 10-4 spurt — including five points by Gray — to make it 68-61 with 4:57 remaining.

Brittney Sykes made a driving layup to pull the Mystics within three points with 25.1 seconds left but the Mystics were called for a take foul before the inbounds pass. Aari McDonald made the ensuing technical free throw and the Dream hit 4-of-4 foul shots to seal the victory.

Brittney Sykes had 25 points and Tianna Hawkins had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Mystics (12-13). They have lost three games in a row and five of its last six. Regular starters Elena Delle Donne (ankle), Ariel Atkins (ankle) and Shakira Austin (hip) as well as reserve Kristi Toliver (plantar fasciitis) did not play.

