KEN ON PENIX

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez/AJC

It’s way early and it’s the time of year when everyone is optimistic about everything. But there’s plenty of reason for Falcons fans to be hopeful for quarterback Michael Penix Jr. to take a step forward in his second season.

Maybe even a couple.

Obviously, he should get better just because he’s no longer a rookie and has three starts to his credit.

📈 But another is the growth he should experience in working with the starters, such as wide receivers Drake London and Darnell Mooney, tight end Kyle Pitts and running back Bijan Robinson. The reality is, last year, because he was running the scout-team offense for most of the season behind Kirk Cousins, he didn’t have much practice time with them.

Sometimes in Penix’s three starts, when he threw to a particular receiver running a particular route, it was the first time the two players had executed that play together, whether in practice or a game, quarterbacks coach T.J. Yates said, “because you can’t really cover everything on a week-to-week basis.”

📈 As Yates saw it, Penix having the time to gain that experience with the likes of London and Mooney this offseason and in preseason could help him progress even faster.

“The amount of reps that they’ll get offseason, OTA, training camp, whether they’re working out on their own, it’s just going to be huge for this offense taking the next step,” Yates said.

It’s a long way away, but Penix’s development is going to be fun to watch once the games start. What he showed in those three starts at the end of the season — particularly the accuracy and poise — was so intriguing.

It’s conceivable, maybe even likely, that there’ll be a lot of bumps and struggles this season for Penix. But I’m looking forward to watching it all unfold.

A NEW NO. 11?

OK, Tyler jumping back in here real quick.

While we’re talking about the Falcons, thought you’d like to know the team announced jersey numbers for this year’s rookies.

👀 Particularly interesting: Ex-Georgia pass rusher Jalon Walker will wear No. 11. That’s the same number he wore in college … and also that of a certain wide receiver who’ll eventually end up in the Falcons Ring of Honor.

A couple of backup quarterbacks have worn No. 11 since Julio Jones departed, but this will be the first time a (potential) star player puts it on. Spicy!

OK, back to Mr. Sugiura.

KEN ON CURTIS

Credit: Jeff Sentell/DawgNation Credit: Jeff Sentell/DawgNation

On the topic of ballyhooed quarterbacks, Georgia fans have likely read and heard plenty of praise for Jared Curtis, the top-rated quarterback in the 2026 class who made his commitment to the Bulldogs this week.

🤔 Seeking an unbiased assessment, I asked a college coach (not at Georgia) who has seen Curtis play in person for Nashville Christian and has some familiarity with him. It was no less enthusiastic.

“He can play,” the coach said. “He’ll be a home run at Georgia. He is good. He’s not one of these overrated ones. There’s a lot of overrated ones; I don’t see him as being one of them. He’s got an arm, he can throw, he can run, great touch and a great work ethic. Great kid.”

It’s a long time before Curtis sets foot on campus in Athens and who knows how much longer it’ll be before he would play. Projected starter Gunner Stockton could be a senior in 2026 and Ryan Puglisi would be a junior.

But his arrival will be anxiously awaited.

🐝 Bonus Georgia Tech link: Carrollton linebacker commits to Jackets

KEN ON … TRAVEL

You may have heard about the new REAL ID requirements for air travel that went into effect Wednesday.

My impending trip to Pittsburgh (I’ll be covering the Braves-Pirates series this weekend to give our Braves beat writer, Justin Toscano, a break) reminds me of one of my triumphs in air travel, one that presumably wouldn’t fly (ha ha) with the new policy in place.

😬 On a trip to Pittsburgh to cover a Georgia Tech-Pitt basketball game — I want to say it was 2018 — I arrived at the airport without my driver’s license. Actually, without my wallet.

I got in touch with my Uber driver hoping that I’d left it in his car. (Naturally, my phone was also about to run out of battery, so I called him with my phone plugged into my laptop. Knowing me, I think it’s reasonable to assume that I was also running late for my flight.) Alas, he did not have it and there wasn’t enough time to go back home to retrieve it.

😬 So I had to throw myself on the mercy of TSA employees. All I had that identified me was a media credential issued by Georgia Tech with my picture and name on it and a recent issue of Sports Illustrated with a mailing label that had my name and address on it.

Somehow, that got me through both at Hartsfield-Jackson and Pittsburgh International. (I think a TSA employee looked me up somehow to verify my rather flimsy ID.) I was quite thankful. And I managed to survive the two-day trip without a credit card, either.

I remember Tech’s excellent sports information director, Mike Stamus, generously lent me some cash to tide me over, one of many times and ways he came to my aid during my years covering the Yellow Jackets.

Good times.

Good times, indeed! Thanks, Ken. Everybody give him a follow on the social media machine.

QUICK HITS

⚾ The Braves couldn’t muster enough runs to win and get to .500, even after Reds starter Hunter Greene left with a groin injury. They’ll try to avoid a split of the four-game series tonight at 7:15 on FanDuel Sports.

We also expect a more thorough update on Spencer Strider’s status later today.

🏀 The Dream won their preseason opener, topping Washington 80-70. Brittney Griner scored 16 and pulled down 10 rebounds in her unofficial debut.

The bad news: Star guard Jordin Canada left the game early with an apparent knee injury. The team hasn’t provided further updates.

⚽ Atlanta United visits Chicago on Saturday, and beat writer Doug Roberson took a closer look at the numbers … which remain a tad puzzling (and disconcerting) for the Five Stripes.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Butch Dill/AP Credit: Butch Dill/AP

Maybe I’m going nuts, but this one’s weirding me out a bit. The eye placement, the ball kind of hovering in place. Anyone else see it?

QUOTE OF THE DAY

(Reds closer Emilio Pagan) has better numbers off right-handers, way better, and I thought maybe Eddie could recreate some old magic. - Braves manager Brian Snitker on pinch-hitting Eddie Rosario for Eli White in the ninth inning Wednesday. Rosario struck out.

Until next time.