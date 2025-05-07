Carrollton linebacker commits to Georgia Tech

The Georgia Tech football program added to its 2026 recruiting class Tuesday with an in-state prospect.

CJ Gamble, a 6-foot-2, 219-pound linebacker, announced via X (formerly Twitter) that he is committed to playing for the Yellow Jackets. Gamble is considered a 3-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite.

A rising senior at Carrollton High School, Gamble helped CHS get to the GHSA Class 6A State Championship game in December when the Trojans lost to Grayson. Gamble reportedly has 20 scholarship offers and in March listed Tech, Tennessee, Kansas, Memphis, Wake Forest and South Florida among his top six college choices.