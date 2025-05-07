Carrollton linebacker commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech
The rising senior reportedly has 20 scholarship offers.
Carrollton linebacker CJ Gamble (9) reacts during the GHSA Class 6A State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Dec. 18, 2024, in Atlanta. Gamble is considered a 3-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
1 hour ago

The Georgia Tech football program added to its 2026 recruiting class Tuesday with an in-state prospect.

CJ Gamble, a 6-foot-2, 219-pound linebacker, announced via X (formerly Twitter) that he is committed to playing for the Yellow Jackets. Gamble is considered a 3-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite.

A rising senior at Carrollton High School, Gamble helped CHS get to the GHSA Class 6A State Championship game in December when the Trojans lost to Grayson. Gamble reportedly has 20 scholarship offers and in March listed Tech, Tennessee, Kansas, Memphis, Wake Forest and South Florida among his top six college choices.

Gamble joins cornerbacks Jaedyn Terry (Manchester), Traeviss Stevenson (Brooks County) and Ladarrious Crumity (Madison, Florida) as part of Tech’s 2026 signing class, a class ranked 12th among ACC teams and 58th nationally.

Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key, here talking to the team in April, has landed six players from the transfer portal this spring. (Bob Andres for the AJC)

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC

Georgia Tech football lands William Reed, a two-year offensive line starter from Princeton, in the transfer portal.

Morgan Williams comes to Atlanta from Radford, where she helped lead the program to consecutive winning seasons in the Big South Conference.

An ACC logo is displayed on the stanchion at the Atlantic Coast Conference basketball tournament on March 11, 2024, in Washington. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Credit: AP

6m ago

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff speaks during a town hall at the Cobb County Civic Center on April 25 in Atlanta. Ossoff said Wednesday he is investigating corporate landlords and out-of-state companies buying up single-family homes in bulk. (Jason Allen for the AJC)

Credit: Jason Allen/AJC

Citing American Dream for Rent, Georgia’s U.S. senator demands answers on bulk purchases of single-family homes.

