Braves can’t get to .500 as comeback attempt falls short

Eventually, it seems the Braves will reach .500. But that moment didn’t occur on Wednesday.
The Braves, 17-18 after three straight wins, were stifled by Hunter Greene and a litany of Reds relievers, leading to a 4-3 loss at Truist Park. It was the Braves’ third opportunity to reach .500 – the others being 0-1 and 14-15 – as they continue digging themselves out of their atrocious start.
While the Braves were never as bad as their 0-7 (then 5-13) start suggested, it buried them in a hole that’d require consistently excellent baseball to escape. And the reality of their division, which includes the pricey win-now Mets and Phillies, makes earning a postseason berth even more challenging.
They’re 17-12 since their winless California road trip, still striving to reach .500 and soar beyond it. Perhaps that happens in the coming week – a trip to Pittsburgh against the dreadful Pirates and a four-game home series against the Nationals loom after Thursday’s series finale – but they’ll need to catch fire to further distance themselves from their early setback.
Wednesday was a spirited comeback effort. Outfielder Michael Harris’ two-out single in the bottom of the ninth put the tying run on against Emilio Pagan. Manager Brian Snitker opted to pinch-hit for the red-hot Eli White, going with veteran Eddie Rosario, who struck out on five pitches.
Snitker explained the decision: right-handed hitters were 1-for-29 with 12 strikeouts against Pagan. Rosario also homered against Pagan last season. Still, the decision to roll with Rosario was questionable given he’s been among the least productive players in MLB this season.
“(Pagan) has better numbers off right-handers, way better, and I thought maybe Eddie could recreate some old magic,” Snitker said, referencing Rosario’s success in his first stint with the club, namely the 2021 National League Championship Series.
The Braves came within one with three runs across the fifth and sixth frames. It helped that Reds uber talent Hunter Greene had to exit with a groin issue; the flame-throwing starter had logged three scoreless innings with six strikeouts and appeared on his way to a brilliant showing.
Greene has a 2.36 ERA with 61 strikeouts against eight walks. Paul Skenes (22) takes up most of the oxygen when discussing the best young National League pitcher, but Greene (25) deserves to be mentioned in a similar tier.
“They’ve done a great job over there with him; I thought so last year,” Snitker said. “He’s come a long way from the first time I saw him. He’s sitting there playing catch at 100 (mph). The breaking ball, the stuff is really good. He’s out there, growing and maturing. That stuff is really good.”
Spencer Strider update expected Thursday
Speaking of phenomenal young arms, Braves ace Spencer Strider (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and felt good, the team said. They’ll see how Strider feels Thursday before determining his next step. He’s expected to speak with reporters Thursday.
Next
Spencer Schwellenbach (1-3, 3.92) will try to correct course while his Braves attempt to win three of four in the series finale Thursday. Cincinnati will start young lefty Nick Lodolo (3-3, 3.27).
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Braves aren’t close to Dodgers’ level, but they have time to get there
After avoiding series sweep Sunday, Atlanta’s injury-plagued roster has work to do.
Featured
Credit: Jason Allen/AJC
Ossoff launches investigation into corporate takeover of Atlanta housing market
Citing American Dream for Rent, Georgia’s U.S. senator demands answers on bulk purchases of single-family homes.
‘A little bit out of control’: Atlanta council questions mayor’s budget
Dickens administration aims to cut about 150 city jobs this year to help make up projected deficit.
Patricia Murphy: Sen. MTG? Like Trump’s return, it could happen
Before we count out Marjorie Taylor Green as someone with statewide potential in Georgia, rewind the tape to November to see who won here: Donald Trump