Braves can’t get to .500 as comeback attempt falls short

They’re 17-12 since their winless California road trip, still striving to reach .500 and soar beyond it. Perhaps that happens in the coming week – a trip to Pittsburgh against the dreadful Pirates and a four-game home series against the Nationals loom after Thursday’s series finale – but they’ll need to catch fire to further distance themselves from their early setback.

Wednesday was a spirited comeback effort. Outfielder Michael Harris’ two-out single in the bottom of the ninth put the tying run on against Emilio Pagan. Manager Brian Snitker opted to pinch-hit for the red-hot Eli White, going with veteran Eddie Rosario, who struck out on five pitches.

Snitker explained the decision: right-handed hitters were 1-for-29 with 12 strikeouts against Pagan. Rosario also homered against Pagan last season. Still, the decision to roll with Rosario was questionable given he’s been among the least productive players in MLB this season.

“(Pagan) has better numbers off right-handers, way better, and I thought maybe Eddie could recreate some old magic,” Snitker said, referencing Rosario’s success in his first stint with the club, namely the 2021 National League Championship Series.

The Braves came within one with three runs across the fifth and sixth frames. It helped that Reds uber talent Hunter Greene had to exit with a groin issue; the flame-throwing starter had logged three scoreless innings with six strikeouts and appeared on his way to a brilliant showing.

Greene has a 2.36 ERA with 61 strikeouts against eight walks. Paul Skenes (22) takes up most of the oxygen when discussing the best young National League pitcher, but Greene (25) deserves to be mentioned in a similar tier.

“They’ve done a great job over there with him; I thought so last year,” Snitker said. “He’s come a long way from the first time I saw him. He’s sitting there playing catch at 100 (mph). The breaking ball, the stuff is really good. He’s out there, growing and maturing. That stuff is really good.”

Spencer Strider update expected Thursday

Speaking of phenomenal young arms, Braves ace Spencer Strider (hamstring) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and felt good, the team said. They’ll see how Strider feels Thursday before determining his next step. He’s expected to speak with reporters Thursday.

Spencer Schwellenbach (1-3, 3.92) will try to correct course while his Braves attempt to win three of four in the series finale Thursday. Cincinnati will start young lefty Nick Lodolo (3-3, 3.27).