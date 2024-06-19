Reynaldo López’s strong start keeps Braves streak going

Lopez remarked about the Braves giving him more time to be his best self.

“I’ve truly appreciated the extra days off in between the games I’ve pitched, as those have been the games most beneficial,” López said.

López entered Wednesday’s game with 70 strikeouts and having allowed 50 hits and 15 runs. His 1.69 ERA is the lowest across the league among pitchers with at least as many starts as López. His stellar performance Wednesday gives him a record of (5-2) and a 1.57 ERA to go along with a 1.08 WHIP.

Braves manager Brian Snitker discussed López’s play Wednesday and as of late.

“I’m used to seeing him as the late-inning reliever, but the pitching ability he has and the secondary pitches he has are great, pitching at 94 (mph), 95 (mph), and then 98 (mph),” Snitker said.

“He’s (López) been really impressive for me. He’s having a Cy Young-type year,” Snitker said.

López’s solid play on the mound Wednesday was not surprising, as he has a 3.35 ERA all-time versus Detroit. It also is worth noting that hitters are batting a meager .082 against him with runners in scoring position. His last start with the Braves came against the Baltimore Orioles (who are in second place in the American League East) where he pitched six scoreless innings on the road.

This timely win comes ahead of a seven-game road trip which includes a series against the team with the best record in MLB – the New York Yankees.

With this win, the Braves (41-31) remain in second place in the National League East, 7.5 games behind Philadelphia. Pitcher Chris Sale will take the mound when the Braves play the Yankees in New York on Friday.