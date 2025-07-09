Atlanta Braves
Braves troubles start early in fifth straight loss

Allow 10 runs in first 3 innings of 10-1 loss to Athletics
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker comes out to make a pitching change during the second inning of a baseball game against the Athletics, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

16 minutes ago

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Nick Kurtz hit a grand slam, Lawrence Butler homered twice and the Athletics beat the Atlanta Braves 10-1 on Tuesday night.

The Braves have lost five straight and seven of eight.

Jeffrey Springs (7-6) pitched six innings and gave up a run — a solo shot by Eli White in the fifth — on six hits.

Butler led off the first inning with an inside-the-park home run. Jacob Wilson was hit on the wrist by the next pitch and was replaced by pinch-runner Max Schuemann before Brent Rooker and Max Muncy each hit two-run homers to make it 5-0.

Butler hit a solo shot in the third to make it 10-0.

Didier Fuentes (0-3) — the youngest active player in the majors at 20 years and 21 days old — pitched one-plus innings and gave up eight runs on five hits, which included three homers.

Justin Sterner threw two hitless innings of relief before Elvis Alvarado pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for the Athletics.

All-Star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (back tightness) did not play for the Braves.

Key moment

Denzel Clarke hit a leadoff single in the second inning, Butler walked and Schuemann singled to load the bases and chase Fuentes. Jesse Chavez came on gave Kurtz hit his first career grand slam.

Key stat

Butler became the first A’s player to hit a leadoff inside-the-park homer since Elmer Valo on June 25, 1943.

Up next

Atlanta’s Bryce Elder (2-6, 5.92 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Wednesday against Mitch Spence (2-4, 4.06) in the second of a three-game series.

Athletics' Lawrence Butler jogs around the bases after hitting a solo home during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in West Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Scott Marshall)

Credit: AP

