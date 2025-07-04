Nation & World News
Raleigh hits Nos. 34 and 35 to match Griffey's Mariners record for HRs before All-Star break

Cal Raleigh hit his 34th and 35th home runs to set a career high and match Ken Griffey Jr.’s Seattle record for homers before the All-Star break, helping the Mariners beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 on Friday
Seattle Mariners designated hitter Cal Raleigh tosses his bat after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

By ANDREW DESTIN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

SEATTLE (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit his 34th and 35th home runs to set a career high and match Ken Griffey Jr.'s Seattle record for homers before the All-Star break, helping the Mariners beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-0 on Friday

The major league leader turned on a fastball from Bailey Falter (6-4) in the first inning and walloped it well past the wall in left. The exit velocity on the two-run shot was logged at 115.2 mph, per Statcast — the hardest-hit ball of his career.

Raleigh topped his previous career high — set last season — in the sixth with a solo shot that chased Falter. The Mariners only mustered one other hit off the left-hander, but it was also a home run courtesy of Randy Arozarena in the fourth inning.

Mariners starter Bryan Woo (8-4) went six innings.

Key moment

The Pirates came a few inches away from taking a 2–0 lead in the first inning when Oneil Cruz lofted a pop-up toward no man’s land in left field. Arozarena made an improbable catch to end the inning and strand two Pittsburgh runners.

Key stat

Woo has worked at least six innings all 17 starts this season.

Up next

Seattle RHP Luis Castillo (4-5, 3.55) was set to start Saturday against RHP Mike Burrows (1-2, 4.15).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo reacts after Pittsburgh Pirates' Nick Gonzales was called out at first base during the sixth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 4, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

icon to expand image

Seattle Mariners designated hitter Cal Raleigh, center, celebrates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

icon to expand image

Seattle Mariners designated hitter Cal Raleigh celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

icon to expand image

