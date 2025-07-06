Phillies' Zack Wheeler throws 1-hitter for his first complete game since 2021

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler threw a one-hitter for his first complete game since 2021 in the Philadelphia Phillies' 3-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.
Wheeler (9-2) — the National League’s pitcher of the month in June — allowed only a leadoff homer to Austin Hays in the fifth inning.
“I left it thigh high and I left it middle when I should have went away there,” Wheeler said. “It wasn’t the smartest pitch to throw there.”
The right-hander struck out 12 and didn't walk a batter, throwing 108 pitches.
“I was able to get in and out of innings quick,” Wheeler said. “The defense made some great plays behind me and J.T. (Realmuto) carried me like he has since I got here.”
After a brief meeting in the dugout with Phillies manager Rob Thomson after the eighth inning, Wheeler went back out for the ninth and finished his first complete game since Aug. 8, 2021, by retiring Will Benson, Christian Encarnacio-Strand and TJ Friedl on eight pitches.
“He still had his stuff in the eighth and he was dominant in the inning,” Thomson said. “I would have taken him to 115 pitches. I wanted to make sure he was OK (in that meeting) and he said he was good. He said, ‘I would lie to you, but I’m good.’"
Since Wheeler returned from paternity leave June 9, he has allowed only three earned runs in 40 innings.
Wheeler has five career complete games, three in 2021. There have been 20 complete games in the majors this season.
