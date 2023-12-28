Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

TV: ESPN

Full coverage: Follow the Peach Bowl and the other weekend bowls of Atlanta interest from the AJC sports team.

Penn State: The No. 10 Nittany Lions, led by James Franklin, went 10-2, 7-2 in the Big Ten East with notable wins against No. 20 Iowa and Northwestern. It will be Penn State’s first appearance in the Peach Bowl and the sixth time an SEC school will play one from the Big Ten in the game.

Mississippi: The No. 11 Rebels, led by Lane Kiffin, finished 10-2, 6-2 in the SEC West with notable wins against No. 23 Tulane, Georgia Tech, and No. 13 LSU. Ole Miss last played in the Peach Bowl in 2014 when it was beaten by TCU 42-3. It defeated Georgia Tech 41-18 in 1971.

Pregame events in Atlanta

Fan Night at the Georgia Aquarium, 5-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29. Events include a 7 p.m. pep rally and a chance for fans to explore the Aquarium galleries. Event details

Peach Bowl Parade. It steps off at 8 a.m. Saturday near Centennial Olympic Park at the intersection of Baker Street and Centennial Olympic Park Drive. Parade details. It ends, conveniently, at the Georgia World Congress Center. (See next item)

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl FanFest. 8 a.m.-Noon, Saturday, Georgia World Congress Center. Think of this as a pregame fan festival, with entertainment, pep rallies and visits from the cheerleaders, bands and mascots from Penn State and Ole Miss. Admission is free. Event details.

Atlanta fan amenities

MARTA: You could drive and pay to park. If so, go early and bring money. Or you could take the train. The closest MARTA stations are Georgia World Congress Center and Vine City. (The full name of the GWCC station is actually Mercedes-Benz Stadium/State Farm Arena/GWCC Station.) The stadium is also a walkable distance from Five Points and Peachtree Center. MARTA is promising extra trains with more frequent service before and after the game. Details from MARTA.

Nearby attractions: If you’re headed to Mercedes-Benz Stadium this weekend, many attractions await close by. Here is a guide from the AJC, including information about Centennial Olympic Park, the Georgia Aquarium and the College Football Hall of Fame.

Restaurants and food options:

At the stadium. The game may not occupy all of your time, so here is a guide to eating and drinking at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Eat before you go (or post-game): The AJC dining team has rounded up 17 bars and restaurants to try in downtown Atlanta.