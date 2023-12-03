Peach Bowl is set: Ole Miss vs. Penn State

It’ll be the SEC vs. the Big Ten when Ole Miss takes on Penn State in the Chick-fil-A Peach on Dec. 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the first meeting between the two.

The No. 11 Rebels, led by Lane Kiffin, finished 10-2, 6-2 in the SEC West with notable wins against No. 23 Tulane, Georgia Tech, and No. 13 LSU. Ole Miss last played in the Peach Bowl in 2014 when it was beaten by TCU 42-3. It defeated Georgia Tech 41-18 in 1971.

The No. 10 Nittany Lions, led by James Franklin, went 10-2, 7-2 in the Big Ten East with notable wins against No. 20 Iowa and Northwestern. It will be Penn State’s first appearance in the Peach Bowl and the sixth time an SEC school will play one from the Big Ten in the game.