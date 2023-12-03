Peach Bowl is set: Ole Miss vs. Penn State

It’ll be the SEC vs. the Big Ten when Ole Miss takes on Penn State in the Chick-fil-A Peach on Dec. 30 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the first meeting between the two.
The No. 11 Rebels, led by Lane Kiffin, finished 10-2, 6-2 in the SEC West with notable wins against No. 23 Tulane, Georgia Tech, and No. 13 LSU. Ole Miss last played in the Peach Bowl in 2014 when it was beaten by TCU 42-3. It defeated Georgia Tech 41-18 in 1971.
The No. 10 Nittany Lions, led by James Franklin, went 10-2, 7-2 in the Big Ten East with notable wins against No. 20 Iowa and Northwestern. It will be Penn State’s first appearance in the Peach Bowl and the sixth time an SEC school will play one from the Big Ten in the game.
It should be an exciting matchup because Penn State was the 12th highest-scoring team in FBS, averaging 37.2 points per game, and Ole Miss was the 19th highest-scoring team in FBS, averaging 34.8 points per game.
The team were quite different defensively. The Nittany Lions had the third-best scoring defense, allowing an average of 11.42 points per game. The Rebels allowed 21.83 points per game.
Ole Miss’ roster includes several players from Atlanta-area high schools, including Monty Montgomery (Norcross), Demarko Williams (Westlake), Jared Ivey (North Gwinnett), Dayton Wade (Lovejoy), Zach Johansen (North Gwinnett), Jack Damron (Buford), Nyseer Fullwood-Theodore (IMG), Ali Scott (McEachern), Wyatt Smalley (Milton), Charlie Pollock (Walton), Mark Trigg Jr. (Roswell), Reece McIntyre (Buford), Cedrick Nicely (Gainesville), Jeremy James (North Forsyth) and Cayden Lee (Kennesaw Mountain).
Players from Atlanta-area high schools on Penn State’s roster includes Hunter Nourzad (The Walker School), Alex Bacchetta (Westminster) and Audavion Collins (Newton).
A Penn State win would make it the first to win the bowl games that comprise the New Year’s Six: Peach, Cotton, Fiesta, Rose, Orange and Sugar. Ole Miss will be attempting to win its first New Year’s Six bowl under Kiffin.
