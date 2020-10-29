Maxwell Week 9 projections

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.
The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.
Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.
The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.
The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.
Oct 29
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|54.66
|AA
|Bleckley County
|77.7%
|28 - 16
|12
|Northeast
|AA
|42.63
|A Public
|Johnson County
|64.3%
|25 - 20
|5
|Wheeler County
|A Public
|40.73
|A Public
|Wilcox County
|88.2%
|28 - 7
|21
|Dooly County
|A Public
|34.34
|AAAA
|Hardaway
|94.9%
|31 - 0
|31
|Shaw
|AAAA
|28.91
|AA
|Pace Academy
|95.7%
|34 - 0
|34
|Therrell
|AA
|16.10
|AAAA
|LaGrange
|97.4%
|37 - 0
|37
|Jordan
|AAAA
|1.82
|AAAA
|Spencer
|65.5%
|23 - 19
|4
|Kendrick
|AAAA
|-48.00
|GISA AA
|Briarwood Academy
|100.0%
|49 - 0
|49
|GSIC
|A Public
Oct 30
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|91.75
|AAAAA
|Warner Robins
|62.5%
|28 - 22
|6
|Ware County
|AAAAA
|85.23
|AAAAAAA
|North Gwinnett
|61.1%
|20 - 14
|6
|Collins Hill
|AAAAAAA
|81.82
|AAAAAAA
|Grayson
|91.0%
|34 - 14
|20
|Parkview
|AAAAAAA
|80.61
|AAAAAA
|Lee County
|90.2%
|23 - 0
|23
|Houston County
|AAAAAA
|78.49
|AAAAAAA
|North Cobb
|74.5%
|23 - 14
|9
|Walton
|AAAAAAA
|75.87
|AAAAAAA
|Newnan
|71.2%
|28 - 20
|8
|McEachern
|AAAAAAA
|73.88
|AAAAA
|Coffee
|79.3%
|24 - 13
|11
|Wayne County
|AAAAA
|72.18
|AAAAAAA
|Lowndes
|98.9%
|42 - 0
|42
|Tift County
|AAAAAAA
|71.61
|AAAAA
|Jones County
|51.5%
|24 - 23
|1
|Ola
|AAAAA
|71.44
|AAAAAA
|Valdosta
|94.6%
|31 - 0
|31
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|AAAAAA
|71.01
|AAAAAAA
|Hillgrove
|78.1%
|30 - 20
|10
|Marietta
|AAAAAAA
|70.33
|AAAAAAA
|Colquitt County
|98.3%
|37 - 0
|37
|Camden County
|AAAAAAA
|69.27
|AAAAAA
|Richmond Hill
|88.3%
|31 - 13
|18
|Brunswick
|AAAAAA
|69.05
|AAA
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|76.0%
|24 - 14
|10
|Sandy Creek
|AAA
|68.76
|AAAAAAA
|South Forsyth
|61.4%
|28 - 26
|2
|Gainesville
|AAAAAAA
|68.70
|AAAAAA
|Allatoona
|71.3%
|27 - 18
|9
|Sprayberry
|AAAAAA
|67.16
|AAAAAAA
|West Forsyth
|67.0%
|24 - 19
|5
|Forsyth Central
|AAAAAAA
|66.83
|AAAAAAA
|Mill Creek
|87.0%
|26 - 6
|20
|Mountain View
|AAAAAAA
|66.67
|AAAAAAA
|Brookwood
|93.3%
|34 - 8
|26
|Newton
|AAAAAAA
|64.83
|AAAAAAA
|Harrison
|51.8%
|23 - 22
|1
|North Paulding
|AAAAAAA
|63.62
|AA
|Thomasville
|69.4%
|21 - 14
|7
|Cook
|AA
|62.12
|AAAAAA
|Creekview
|77.0%
|21 - 7
|14
|Riverwood
|AAAAAA
|61.68
|AAA
|Burke County
|62.8%
|28 - 22
|6
|Thomson
|AAA
|61.64
|AAAAAA
|Buford
|93.3%
|34 - 7
|27
|Shiloh
|AAAAAA
|60.75
|AAAAA
|Starr's Mill
|83.3%
|24 - 7
|17
|Griffin
|AAAAA
|60.43
|A Private
|Prince Avenue Christian
|86.2%
|34 - 16
|18
|George Walton Academy
|A Private
|59.99
|AAAAAAA
|South Gwinnett
|82.5%
|26 - 12
|14
|Peachtree Ridge
|AAAAAAA
|59.42
|AAAA
|Perry
|52.4%
|19 - 17
|2
|West Laurens
|AAAA
|59.38
|AAAAAAA
|Cherokee
|93.6%
|31 - 0
|31
|Etowah
|AAAAAAA
|58.47
|AAAA
|Flowery Branch
|77.7%
|24 - 13
|11
|Cedar Shoals
|AAAA
|58.39
|AAAAAAA
|North Forsyth
|86.1%
|28 - 12
|16
|Lambert
|AAAAAAA
|58.26
|AAAAA
|Dutchtown
|77.8%
|23 - 12
|11
|Stockbridge
|AAAAA
|55.83
|AAAAAA
|Paulding County
|50.1%
|20 - 19
|1
|East Paulding
|AAAAAA
|55.67
|A Public
|Metter
|76.9%
|23 - 13
|10
|McIntosh County Academy
|A Public
|54.14
|AAAAAA
|Lanier
|92.5%
|34 - 8
|26
|Habersham Central
|AAAAAA
|54.09
|AAAAA
|Clarke Central
|82.2%
|28 - 14
|14
|Greenbrier
|AAAAA
|53.95
|AAA
|Crisp County
|95.3%
|33 - 0
|33
|Jackson
|AAA
|52.52
|AAA
|Richmond Academy
|70.5%
|21 - 14
|7
|Morgan County
|AAA
|52.49
|AA
|Toombs County
|64.5%
|23 - 19
|4
|Jeff Davis
|AA
|51.92
|A Private
|Savannah Christian
|66.8%
|25 - 20
|5
|Calvary Day
|A Private
|51.88
|AAAAA
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|68.5%
|27 - 20
|7
|Locust Grove
|AAAAA
|50.90
|AAAAAA
|Central Gwinnett
|58.6%
|23 - 21
|2
|Winder-Barrow
|AAAAAA
|50.50
|AAAA
|Northwest Whitfield
|52.7%
|20 - 20
|0
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|AAAA
|50.17
|A Private
|Christian Heritage
|82.3%
|29 - 15
|14
|Darlington
|A Private
|49.64
|A Public
|Turner County
|70.0%
|23 - 14
|9
|Lanier County
|A Public
|49.30
|AAAA
|Stephenson
|85.3%
|28 - 13
|15
|Mays
|AAAA
|49.03
|AA
|Fitzgerald
|97.8%
|37 - 0
|37
|Worth County
|AA
|48.77
|AAAAA
|Decatur
|58.8%
|20 - 14
|6
|M.L. King
|AAAAA
|48.60
|A Private
|Wesleyan
|77.0%
|24 - 14
|10
|Hebron Christian
|A Private
|48.56
|AAAAA
|Loganville
|55.8%
|15 - 14
|1
|Jackson County
|AAAAA
|48.53
|A Public
|Taylor County
|56.0%
|23 - 21
|2
|Chattahoochee County
|A Public
|48.14
|AAAAAA
|Kell
|93.8%
|37 - 14
|23
|Kennesaw Mountain
|AAAAAA
|48.01
|AAAAAA
|Heritage (Conyers)
|58.2%
|21 - 17
|4
|Rockdale County
|AAAAAA
|47.82
|AAAA
|Marist
|98.2%
|35 - 0
|35
|Arabia Mountain
|AAAA
|47.14
|AAAAA
|Cass
|89.1%
|31 - 12
|19
|Hiram
|AAAAA
|46.90
|AA
|Dodge County
|77.2%
|27 - 14
|13
|Lamar County
|AA
|44.67
|AA
|Fannin County
|82.3%
|27 - 12
|15
|Model
|AA
|44.55
|AAAA
|Cedartown
|93.4%
|30 - 0
|30
|Ridgeland
|AAAA
|44.45
|AAAA
|Riverdale
|53.8%
|19 - 17
|2
|Fayette County
|AAAA
|44.22
|AAAAA
|Lithia Springs
|70.4%
|27 - 19
|8
|Villa Rica
|AAAAA
|43.94
|A Private
|Mount de Sales
|58.1%
|20 - 16
|4
|First Presbyterian
|A Private
|43.88
|A Public
|Clinch County
|83.6%
|27 - 13
|14
|Atkinson County
|A Public
|43.84
|AAAAA
|Union Grove
|84.1%
|28 - 14
|14
|Eagle's Landing
|AAAAA
|43.66
|AAAAAA
|Statesboro
|85.9%
|28 - 12
|16
|Bradwell Institute
|AAAAAA
|43.56
|AAAAAAA
|Pebblebrook
|87.0%
|28 - 12
|16
|Campbell
|AAAAAAA
|42.82
|AAAA
|North Oconee
|85.4%
|35 - 21
|14
|East Hall
|AAAA
|42.33
|AAAAA
|Chapel Hill
|76.6%
|25 - 14
|11
|Maynard Jackson
|AAAAA
|42.32
|AAAAAA
|Evans
|81.3%
|24 - 8
|16
|Lakeside (Evans)
|AAAAAA
|42.10
|A Private
|Stratford Academy
|65.7%
|21 - 14
|7
|Strong Rock Christian
|A Private
|42.05
|AA
|Swainsboro
|82.2%
|28 - 14
|14
|Bacon County
|AA
|41.16
|AA
|Union County
|71.8%
|23 - 14
|9
|Elbert County
|AA
|41.13
|AAAAAA
|Glynn Academy
|93.9%
|31 - 0
|31
|Effingham County
|AAAAAA
|41.08
|AAAAA
|Calhoun
|97.9%
|35 - 0
|35
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|AAAAA
|41.01
|A Public
|Emanuel County Institute
|60.9%
|21 - 18
|3
|Claxton
|A Public
|40.80
|AAAAA
|Northview
|60.4%
|25 - 21
|4
|Lithonia
|AAAAA
|40.72
|AAA
|North Hall
|72.4%
|24 - 14
|10
|Gilmer
|AAA
|40.56
|AAAAA
|Northgate
|89.7%
|33 - 13
|20
|Northside (Columbus)
|AAAAA
|39.98
|A Private
|Aquinas
|88.5%
|35 - 17
|18
|Savannah Country Day
|A Private
|39.69
|AAA
|Adairsville
|80.5%
|30 - 17
|13
|Sonoraville
|AAA
|39.60
|GISA AAA
|Bulloch Academy
|64.6%
|21 - 17
|4
|Frederica Academy
|GISA AAA
|39.20
|AAAAAAA
|Norcross
|99.8%
|45 - 0
|45
|Discovery
|AAAAAAA
|38.46
|A Public
|Montgomery County
|55.7%
|21 - 20
|1
|Telfair County
|A Public
|37.91
|A Public
|Schley County
|64.4%
|22 - 18
|4
|Creekside Christian
|GISA AAA
|37.85
|AAAAAA
|River Ridge
|98.5%
|40 - 0
|40
|Centennial
|AAAAAA
|37.79
|AAAA
|Benedictine
|98.9%
|41 - 0
|41
|South Effingham
|AAAAAA
|36.21
|A Public
|Manchester
|56.2%
|21 - 20
|1
|Brookstone
|A Private
|35.85
|A Private
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|98.5%
|36 - 0
|36
|Pacelli
|A Private
|35.68
|AAAAAA
|Alcovy
|66.1%
|23 - 17
|6
|Grovetown
|AAAAAA
|35.03
|AA
|Columbia
|69.7%
|23 - 15
|8
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|AA
|34.71
|AAA
|North Murray
|90.8%
|32 - 10
|22
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|AAA
|33.91
|A Private
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|75.5%
|27 - 15
|12
|Lakeview Academy
|A Private
|33.70
|GISA AA
|Gatewood School
|68.5%
|22 - 14
|8
|Westfield School
|GISA AAA
|33.61
|AAAA
|Spalding
|71.0%
|21 - 14
|7
|Pike County
|AAA
|33.55
|AAA
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|97.9%
|37 - 0
|37
|Redan
|AAA
|33.31
|GISA AA
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|68.9%
|34 - 27
|7
|Brookwood School
|GISA AAA
|33.10
|A Public
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|67.7%
|28 - 21
|7
|Trion
|A Public
|32.92
|AAAAA
|Woodward Academy
|97.3%
|32 - 0
|32
|Drew
|AAAAA
|32.74
|AA
|Vidalia
|93.6%
|30 - 0
|30
|East Laurens
|AA
|32.71
|AAA
|Dawson County
|96.0%
|35 - 0
|35
|West Hall
|AAA
|32.48
|AAA
|Rockmart
|98.4%
|41 - 0
|41
|Murray County
|AAA
|31.37
|AA
|Early County
|94.2%
|35 - 7
|28
|Berrien
|AA
|30.62
|AAA
|LaFayette
|83.4%
|28 - 13
|15
|Coahulla Creek
|AAA
|30.53
|AAAAA
|Harris County
|98.1%
|38 - 0
|38
|McIntosh
|AAAAA
|30.35
|AAAA
|Madison County
|81.7%
|28 - 14
|14
|Chestatee
|AAAA
|29.99
|AAA
|Windsor Forest
|90.2%
|27 - 0
|27
|Beach
|AAA
|29.86
|AAAA
|Hampton
|60.8%
|21 - 16
|5
|McDonough
|AAAA
|29.59
|AAA
|Salem
|89.3%
|28 - 7
|21
|Miller County
|A Public
|29.35
|AAAAA
|New Manchester
|94.8%
|31 - 0
|31
|Grady
|AAAAA
|28.04
|GISA AAA
|Tiftarea Academy
|86.9%
|29 - 13
|16
|Terrell Academy
|GISA AA
|28.02
|A Private
|Fellowship Christian
|99.3%
|38 - 0
|38
|King's Ridge Christian
|A Private
|27.24
|AAAAAAA
|Meadowcreek
|95.1%
|36 - 7
|29
|Dunwoody
|AAAAAAA
|26.83
|AA
|Washington County
|96.9%
|35 - 0
|35
|Southwest
|AA
|26.77
|AA
|Coosa
|63.4%
|21 - 16
|5
|Gordon Central
|AA
|26.08
|AA
|Rabun County
|99.6%
|42 - 0
|42
|Banks County
|AA
|25.89
|A Public
|Mitchell County
|92.4%
|33 - 7
|26
|Seminole County
|A Public
|24.51
|AA
|Chattooga
|86.7%
|34 - 16
|18
|Dade County
|AA
|24.39
|AAAAAA
|Lassiter
|86.1%
|28 - 13
|15
|Osborne
|AAAAAA
|23.43
|AAAAAAA
|Archer
|99.9%
|47 - 0
|47
|Berkmar
|AAAAAAA
|22.82
|A Public
|Dublin
|99.3%
|42 - 0
|42
|Treutlen
|A Public
|21.98
|AA
|Lovett
|98.9%
|36 - 0
|36
|Towers
|AA
|21.78
|AAA
|Appling County
|99.9%
|48 - 0
|48
|Tattnall County
|AAA
|21.37
|A Private
|Mount Vernon Presbyterian
|95.1%
|38 - 13
|25
|Providence Christian
|A Private
|21.14
|A Public
|Macon County
|98.4%
|41 - 0
|41
|Greenville
|A Public
|18.64
|AAAAAAA
|Duluth
|95.8%
|35 - 0
|35
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|AAAAAA
|18.57
|A Private
|Heritage School
|50.6%
|20 - 20
|0
|Landmark Christian
|A Private
|16.75
|A Private
|North Cobb Christian
|99.3%
|41 - 0
|41
|Walker
|A Private
|16.63
|AAA
|Brantley County
|63.3%
|21 - 16
|5
|Long County
|AAA
|16.61
|AA
|Oglethorpe County
|73.9%
|22 - 14
|8
|Josey
|AA
|15.14
|A Public
|Screven County
|93.8%
|33 - 6
|27
|Portal
|A Public
|14.98
|GISA AAA
|Southland Academy
|68.9%
|21 - 14
|7
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GISA AA
|13.60
|AAAA
|Luella
|98.1%
|34 - 0
|34
|North Clayton
|AAAA
|11.19
|AAA
|Savannah
|64.3%
|21 - 16
|5
|Groves
|AAA
|10.87
|AAA
|Hephzibah
|95.7%
|33 - 0
|33
|Cross Creek
|AAA
|10.84
|AAAAA
|Mundy's Mill
|96.8%
|35 - 0
|35
|Forest Park
|AAAAA
|8.48
|GISA AAA
|Pinewood Christian
|97.4%
|40 - 6
|34
|Memorial Day
|GISA AA
|7.19
|AAAAA
|Chamblee
|93.6%
|34 - 7
|27
|North Springs
|AAAAA
|6.61
|GISA AA
|Thomas Jefferson
|85.6%
|28 - 10
|18
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GISA AAA
|6.34
|AAAAA
|Apalachee
|96.7%
|40 - 9
|31
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|AAAAA
|4.99
|A Public
|Jenkins County
|91.2%
|30 - 7
|23
|Bryan County
|A Public
|4.86
|AA
|Jefferson County
|99.7%
|42 - 0
|42
|Glenn Hills
|AA
|4.69
|AA
|Washington
|99.3%
|40 - 0
|40
|McNair
|AA
|3.42
|A Public
|Miller County
|95.0%
|32 - 0
|32
|Baconton Charter
|A Public
|2.69
|GISA AAA
|St. Andrew's School
|53.5%
|14 - 14
|0
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GISA AAA
|0.74
|A Public
|Calhoun County
|53.3%
|22 - 21
|1
|Randolph-Clay
|A Public
|-0.40
|A Public
|Georgia Military College
|92.1%
|31 - 7
|24
|Glascock County
|A Public
|-3.62
|A Public
|Marion County
|99.7%
|42 - 0
|42
|Central (Talbotton)
|A Public
|-4.93
|AAA
|Cherokee Bluff
|99.8%
|45 - 0
|45
|Lumpkin County
|AAA
|-5.81
|A Public
|Greene County
|90.5%
|34 - 14
|20
|Crawford County
|A Public
|-13.93
|GISA AA
|Piedmont Academy
|99.1%
|42 - 0
|42
|Augusta Prep
|GISA AA
|-16.20
|GISA AA
|Brentwood School
|99.8%
|49 - 0
|49
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GISA AA
Nov 2
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|58.27
|AAAAAA
|Johns Creek
|73.3%
|24 - 14
|10
|Cambridge
|AAAAAA
|58.14
|AA
|Haralson County
|55.9%
|21 - 19
|2
|Temple
|AA
|54.04
|AAAAAA
|Sequoyah
|53.1%
|27 - 25
|2
|Chattahoochee
|AAAAAA
|53.14
|AA
|Callaway
|90.6%
|30 - 7
|23
|Bremen
|AA
|50.97
|AAAAA
|Jonesboro
|63.5%
|19 - 13
|6
|Tri-Cities
|AAAAA
|49.82
|AAAAA
|Creekside
|83.1%
|27 - 12
|15
|Banneker
|AAAAA
|31.34
|AA
|Laney
|52.7%
|14 - 13
|1
|Westside (Augusta)
|AA
|29.88
|AAAAA
|Southwest DeKalb
|95.2%
|34 - 2
|32
|Stone Mountain
|AAAAA
Nov 3
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Rating
|Class
|Team
|Pct
|Median Scores
|Median Margin
|Team
|Class
|66.57
|AAAAAA
|Lovejoy
|88.8%
|27 - 6
|21
|Tucker
|AAAAAA
|38.50
|A Public
|Wheeler County
|60.8%
|25 - 21
|4
|Dooly County
|A Public
|28.90
|AAA
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|71.4%
|21 - 14
|7
|Coahulla Creek
|AAA
|25.47
|AA
|Chattooga
|87.6%
|28 - 10
|18
|Gordon Central
|AA
