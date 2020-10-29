X

Maxwell Week 9 projections

High schools | 19 minutes ago
By Loren Maxwell

These are the current Maxwell projections for this weekend.

The projections are a combination of the current Maxwell ratings and actual scoring patterns. For example, in football, scores of 0, 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 are significantly more likely than scores such as 1, 2, 4, 5, and 11, and a score of 28 is much more likely than a score of 29.

Aside from the team information, shown below is each game’s rating, the probability of the favorite winning, the median score for each team, and the median margin of victory for the favorite.

The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game in proportion to how often each team would win. This rating favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents.

The median score for each team is the score that team would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated. For example, if a team’s median score is 20, then at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or less and at least 50% of the time the team would score 20 points or more. The median margin of victory is the difference between each team’s median score and thus the margin that the favorite would achieve both less than and more than at least 50% of the time if the game was infinitely repeated.

Oct 29

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
54.66AABleckley County77.7%28 - 1612NortheastAA
42.63A PublicJohnson County64.3%25 - 205Wheeler CountyA Public
40.73A PublicWilcox County88.2%28 - 721Dooly CountyA Public
34.34AAAAHardaway94.9%31 - 031ShawAAAA
28.91AAPace Academy95.7%34 - 034TherrellAA
16.10AAAALaGrange97.4%37 - 037JordanAAAA
1.82AAAASpencer65.5%23 - 194KendrickAAAA
-48.00GISA AABriarwood Academy100.0%49 - 049GSICA Public

Oct 30

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
91.75AAAAAWarner Robins62.5%28 - 226Ware CountyAAAAA
85.23AAAAAAANorth Gwinnett61.1%20 - 146Collins HillAAAAAAA
81.82AAAAAAAGrayson91.0%34 - 1420ParkviewAAAAAAA
80.61AAAAAALee County90.2%23 - 023Houston CountyAAAAAA
78.49AAAAAAANorth Cobb74.5%23 - 149WaltonAAAAAAA
75.87AAAAAAANewnan71.2%28 - 208McEachernAAAAAAA
73.88AAAAACoffee79.3%24 - 1311Wayne CountyAAAAA
72.18AAAAAAALowndes98.9%42 - 042Tift CountyAAAAAAA
71.61AAAAAJones County51.5%24 - 231OlaAAAAA
71.44AAAAAAValdosta94.6%31 - 031Northside (Warner Robins)AAAAAA
71.01AAAAAAAHillgrove78.1%30 - 2010MariettaAAAAAAA
70.33AAAAAAAColquitt County98.3%37 - 037Camden CountyAAAAAAA
69.27AAAAAARichmond Hill88.3%31 - 1318BrunswickAAAAAA
69.05AAAGreater Atlanta Christian76.0%24 - 1410Sandy CreekAAA
68.76AAAAAAASouth Forsyth61.4%28 - 262GainesvilleAAAAAAA
68.70AAAAAAAllatoona71.3%27 - 189SprayberryAAAAAA
67.16AAAAAAAWest Forsyth67.0%24 - 195Forsyth CentralAAAAAAA
66.83AAAAAAAMill Creek87.0%26 - 620Mountain ViewAAAAAAA
66.67AAAAAAABrookwood93.3%34 - 826NewtonAAAAAAA
64.83AAAAAAAHarrison51.8%23 - 221North PauldingAAAAAAA
63.62AAThomasville69.4%21 - 147CookAA
62.12AAAAAACreekview77.0%21 - 714RiverwoodAAAAAA
61.68AAABurke County62.8%28 - 226ThomsonAAA
61.64AAAAAABuford93.3%34 - 727ShilohAAAAAA
60.75AAAAAStarr's Mill83.3%24 - 717GriffinAAAAA
60.43A PrivatePrince Avenue Christian86.2%34 - 1618George Walton AcademyA Private
59.99AAAAAAASouth Gwinnett82.5%26 - 1214Peachtree RidgeAAAAAAA
59.42AAAAPerry52.4%19 - 172West LaurensAAAA
59.38AAAAAAACherokee93.6%31 - 031EtowahAAAAAAA
58.47AAAAFlowery Branch77.7%24 - 1311Cedar ShoalsAAAA
58.39AAAAAAANorth Forsyth86.1%28 - 1216LambertAAAAAAA
58.26AAAAADutchtown77.8%23 - 1211StockbridgeAAAAA
55.83AAAAAAPaulding County50.1%20 - 191East PauldingAAAAAA
55.67A PublicMetter76.9%23 - 1310McIntosh County AcademyA Public
54.14AAAAAALanier92.5%34 - 826Habersham CentralAAAAAA
54.09AAAAAClarke Central82.2%28 - 1414GreenbrierAAAAA
53.95AAACrisp County95.3%33 - 033JacksonAAA
52.52AAARichmond Academy70.5%21 - 147Morgan CountyAAA
52.49AAToombs County64.5%23 - 194Jeff DavisAA
51.92A PrivateSavannah Christian66.8%25 - 205Calvary DayA Private
51.88AAAAAWoodland (Stockbridge)68.5%27 - 207Locust GroveAAAAA
50.90AAAAAACentral Gwinnett58.6%23 - 212Winder-BarrowAAAAAA
50.50AAAANorthwest Whitfield52.7%20 - 200Heritage (Ringgold)AAAA
50.17A PrivateChristian Heritage82.3%29 - 1514DarlingtonA Private
49.64A PublicTurner County70.0%23 - 149Lanier CountyA Public
49.30AAAAStephenson85.3%28 - 1315MaysAAAA
49.03AAFitzgerald97.8%37 - 037Worth CountyAA
48.77AAAAADecatur58.8%20 - 146M.L. KingAAAAA
48.60A PrivateWesleyan77.0%24 - 1410Hebron ChristianA Private
48.56AAAAALoganville55.8%15 - 141Jackson CountyAAAAA
48.53A PublicTaylor County56.0%23 - 212Chattahoochee CountyA Public
48.14AAAAAAKell93.8%37 - 1423Kennesaw MountainAAAAAA
48.01AAAAAAHeritage (Conyers)58.2%21 - 174Rockdale CountyAAAAAA
47.82AAAAMarist98.2%35 - 035Arabia MountainAAAA
47.14AAAAACass89.1%31 - 1219HiramAAAAA
46.90AADodge County77.2%27 - 1413Lamar CountyAA
44.67AAFannin County82.3%27 - 1215ModelAA
44.55AAAACedartown93.4%30 - 030RidgelandAAAA
44.45AAAARiverdale53.8%19 - 172Fayette CountyAAAA
44.22AAAAALithia Springs70.4%27 - 198Villa RicaAAAAA
43.94A PrivateMount de Sales58.1%20 - 164First PresbyterianA Private
43.88A PublicClinch County83.6%27 - 1314Atkinson CountyA Public
43.84AAAAAUnion Grove84.1%28 - 1414Eagle's LandingAAAAA
43.66AAAAAAStatesboro85.9%28 - 1216Bradwell InstituteAAAAAA
43.56AAAAAAAPebblebrook87.0%28 - 1216CampbellAAAAAAA
42.82AAAANorth Oconee85.4%35 - 2114East HallAAAA
42.33AAAAAChapel Hill76.6%25 - 1411Maynard JacksonAAAAA
42.32AAAAAAEvans81.3%24 - 816Lakeside (Evans)AAAAAA
42.10A PrivateStratford Academy65.7%21 - 147Strong Rock ChristianA Private
42.05AASwainsboro82.2%28 - 1414Bacon CountyAA
41.16AAUnion County71.8%23 - 149Elbert CountyAA
41.13AAAAAAGlynn Academy93.9%31 - 031Effingham CountyAAAAAA
41.08AAAAACalhoun97.9%35 - 035Woodland (Cartersville)AAAAA
41.01A PublicEmanuel County Institute60.9%21 - 183ClaxtonA Public
40.80AAAAANorthview60.4%25 - 214LithoniaAAAAA
40.72AAANorth Hall72.4%24 - 1410GilmerAAA
40.56AAAAANorthgate89.7%33 - 1320Northside (Columbus)AAAAA
39.98A PrivateAquinas88.5%35 - 1718Savannah Country DayA Private
39.69AAAAdairsville80.5%30 - 1713SonoravilleAAA
39.60GISA AAABulloch Academy64.6%21 - 174Frederica AcademyGISA AAA
39.20AAAAAAANorcross99.8%45 - 045DiscoveryAAAAAAA
38.46A PublicMontgomery County55.7%21 - 201Telfair CountyA Public
37.91A PublicSchley County64.4%22 - 184Creekside ChristianGISA AAA
37.85AAAAAARiver Ridge98.5%40 - 040CentennialAAAAAA
37.79AAAABenedictine98.9%41 - 041South EffinghamAAAAAA
36.21A PublicManchester56.2%21 - 201BrookstoneA Private
35.85A PrivateEagle's Landing Christian98.5%36 - 036PacelliA Private
35.68AAAAAAAlcovy66.1%23 - 176GrovetownAAAAAA
35.03AAColumbia69.7%23 - 158KIPP Atlanta CollegiateAA
34.71AAANorth Murray90.8%32 - 1022Lakeview-Ft. OglethorpeAAA
33.91A PrivateMount Pisgah Christian75.5%27 - 1512Lakeview AcademyA Private
33.70GISA AAGatewood School68.5%22 - 148Westfield SchoolGISA AAA
33.61AAAASpalding71.0%21 - 147Pike CountyAAA
33.55AAAWestminster (Atlanta)97.9%37 - 037RedanAAA
33.31GISA AASouthwest Georgia Academy68.9%34 - 277Brookwood SchoolGISA AAA
33.10A PublicB.E.S.T. Academy67.7%28 - 217TrionA Public
32.92AAAAAWoodward Academy97.3%32 - 032DrewAAAAA
32.74AAVidalia93.6%30 - 030East LaurensAA
32.71AAADawson County96.0%35 - 035West HallAAA
32.48AAARockmart98.4%41 - 041Murray CountyAAA
31.37AAEarly County94.2%35 - 728BerrienAA
30.62AAALaFayette83.4%28 - 1315Coahulla CreekAAA
30.53AAAAAHarris County98.1%38 - 038McIntoshAAAAA
30.35AAAAMadison County81.7%28 - 1414ChestateeAAAA
29.99AAAWindsor Forest90.2%27 - 027BeachAAA
29.86AAAAHampton60.8%21 - 165McDonoughAAAA
29.59AAASalem89.3%28 - 721Miller CountyA Public
29.35AAAAANew Manchester94.8%31 - 031GradyAAAAA
28.04GISA AAATiftarea Academy86.9%29 - 1316Terrell AcademyGISA AA
28.02A PrivateFellowship Christian99.3%38 - 038King's Ridge ChristianA Private
27.24AAAAAAAMeadowcreek95.1%36 - 729DunwoodyAAAAAAA
26.83AAWashington County96.9%35 - 035SouthwestAA
26.77AACoosa63.4%21 - 165Gordon CentralAA
26.08AARabun County99.6%42 - 042Banks CountyAA
25.89A PublicMitchell County92.4%33 - 726Seminole CountyA Public
24.51AAChattooga86.7%34 - 1618Dade CountyAA
24.39AAAAAALassiter86.1%28 - 1315OsborneAAAAAA
23.43AAAAAAAArcher99.9%47 - 047BerkmarAAAAAAA
22.82A PublicDublin99.3%42 - 042TreutlenA Public
21.98AALovett98.9%36 - 036TowersAA
21.78AAAAppling County99.9%48 - 048Tattnall CountyAAA
21.37A PrivateMount Vernon Presbyterian95.1%38 - 1325Providence ChristianA Private
21.14A PublicMacon County98.4%41 - 041GreenvilleA Public
18.64AAAAAAADuluth95.8%35 - 035Lakeside (Atlanta)AAAAAA
18.57A PrivateHeritage School50.6%20 - 200Landmark ChristianA Private
16.75A PrivateNorth Cobb Christian99.3%41 - 041WalkerA Private
16.63AAABrantley County63.3%21 - 165Long CountyAAA
16.61AAOglethorpe County73.9%22 - 148JoseyAA
15.14A PublicScreven County93.8%33 - 627PortalA Public
14.98GISA AAASouthland Academy68.9%21 - 147Edmund Burke AcademyGISA AA
13.60AAAALuella98.1%34 - 034North ClaytonAAAA
11.19AAASavannah64.3%21 - 165GrovesAAA
10.87AAAHephzibah95.7%33 - 033Cross CreekAAA
10.84AAAAAMundy's Mill96.8%35 - 035Forest ParkAAAAA
8.48GISA AAAPinewood Christian97.4%40 - 634Memorial DayGISA AA
7.19AAAAAChamblee93.6%34 - 727North SpringsAAAAA
6.61GISA AAThomas Jefferson85.6%28 - 1018Bethlehem Christian AcademyGISA AAA
6.34AAAAAApalachee96.7%40 - 931Johnson (Gainesville)AAAAA
4.99A PublicJenkins County91.2%30 - 723Bryan CountyA Public
4.86AAJefferson County99.7%42 - 042Glenn HillsAA
4.69AAWashington99.3%40 - 040McNairAA
3.42A PublicMiller County95.0%32 - 032Baconton CharterA Public
2.69GISA AAASt. Andrew's School53.5%14 - 140Trinity Christian (Dublin)GISA AAA
0.74A PublicCalhoun County53.3%22 - 211Randolph-ClayA Public
-0.40A PublicGeorgia Military College92.1%31 - 724Glascock CountyA Public
-3.62A PublicMarion County99.7%42 - 042Central (Talbotton)A Public
-4.93AAACherokee Bluff99.8%45 - 045Lumpkin CountyAAA
-5.81A PublicGreene County90.5%34 - 1420Crawford CountyA Public
-13.93GISA AAPiedmont Academy99.1%42 - 042Augusta PrepGISA AA
-16.20GISA AABrentwood School99.8%49 - 049Robert Toombs AcademyGISA AA

Nov 2

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
58.27AAAAAAJohns Creek73.3%24 - 1410CambridgeAAAAAA
58.14AAHaralson County55.9%21 - 192TempleAA
54.04AAAAAASequoyah53.1%27 - 252ChattahoocheeAAAAAA
53.14AACallaway90.6%30 - 723BremenAA
50.97AAAAAJonesboro63.5%19 - 136Tri-CitiesAAAAA
49.82AAAAACreekside83.1%27 - 1215BannekerAAAAA
31.34AALaney52.7%14 - 131Westside (Augusta)AA
29.88AAAAASouthwest DeKalb95.2%34 - 232Stone MountainAAAAA

Nov 3

Favorite Underdog
Rating Class Team Pct Median Scores Median Margin Team Class
66.57AAAAAALovejoy88.8%27 - 621TuckerAAAAAA
38.50A PublicWheeler County60.8%25 - 214Dooly CountyA Public
28.90AAALakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe71.4%21 - 147Coahulla CreekAAA
25.47AAChattooga87.6%28 - 1018Gordon CentralAA

