Kennesaw State AD makes follow-up statement on separation with Brian Bohannon

Milton Overton speaks during his introductory press conference as Kennesaw State's incoming athletic director in November 2017. (Kyle Hess/Kennesaw State Athletics)

By
1 hour ago

Kennesaw State announced Sunday that Brian Bohannon would no longer be the Owls’ football coach.

The school’s release indicated that Bohannon “decided to step down” from his position, however, Bohannon went to social media to contradict the manner of separation.

On Monday, KSU director of athletics Milton Overton put out a follow-up statement.

“Over the last three years, the results on the football field failed to support our goal of building a competitive FBS program,” the statement reads. “Therefore, I determined it was time to make a leadership change to take the football program in a new direction. I advised Coach Bohannon of my decision, and, as is customary, offered him the opportunity to announce that he had stepped down. At the conclusion of our meeting, it was my understanding that Coach Bohannon had accepted my offer.”

Bohannon, hired to create the Owls football program in 2013, was previously an assistant at several schools including West Georgia, Gardner-Webb, Georgia Southern, Navy and Georgia Tech.

In 2022, Bohannon received a contract extension through 2026. At the time, the Owls were coming off a fourth FCS playoff appearance.

The Owls moved to FBS play in 2024 and have only recorded one win — a stunning upset of Liberty in October.

KSU’s press release said co-offensive coordinator Chandler Burks would assume the position of interim head coach for the remainder of the season. The Owls have two homes games — against Sam Houston and FIU — and one away game (at Louisiana Tech) left in the 2024 season.

