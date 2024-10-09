High School Sports

Week 8 Volleyball Rankings

Credit: Oconee County

By Score Atlanta
16 minutes ago

In Class 6A, No. 5 Norcross moved back up from No. 7 and West Forsyth moved up to No. 6. Buford fell from No. 5 to No. 7 after recent losses to Norcross and North Cobb. No. 2 Walton has won eight-straight and North Gwinnett returns at No. 10 after debuting following a big win over Norcross. In Class 5A, No. 1 River Ridge has won 7-straight and Woodward Academy remained at No. 2 despite a tough loss to No. 5 Sequoyah last week. Jackson County has won 13-straight and Chamblee remains at No. 10 after a near-win over Woodward Academy.

In Class 4A, No. 2 Marist has won 19-straight and there will be a huge matchup this week with No. 3 Kell against No. 5 McIntosh. In Class 3A, Sandy Creek moved up a spot to No. 9 and No. 4 Oconee County recently fell 3-0 to Class 2A No. 1 Morgan County.

Class 6A

1. Alpharetta

2. Walton

3. North Forsyth

4. North Cobb

5. Norcross

6. West Forsyth

7. Buford

8. Marietta

9. Brookwood

10. North Gwinnett

Class 5A

1. River Ridge

2. Woodward Academy

3. Milton

4. Pope

5. Sequoyah

6. McIntosh

7. Jackson County

8. Loganville

9. Woodstock

10. Chamblee

Class 4A

1. Pace Academy

2. Marist

3. Kell

4. Cartersville

5. Blessed Trinity

6. East Forsyth

7. Westminster

8. St. Pius

9. Midtown

10. ELCA

Class 3A

1. Jefferson

2. Richmond Academy

3. Chestatee

4. Oconee County

5. Heritage-Catoosa

6. Cherokee Bluff

7. White County

8. Whitewater

9. Sandy Creek

10. Northwest Whitfield

Class 2A

1. Morgan County

2. Coahulla Creek

3. Pierce County

4. Ringgold

5. Columbus

6. East Jackson

7. Sonoraville

8. Appling County

9. Miller Grove

10. Hart County

Class 1A

1. Gordon Lee

2. Armuchee

3. Elite Scholar’s Academy

4. Bremen

5. Oglethorpe County

6. Fannin County

7. Model

8. Lake Oconee Academy

9. Lamar County

10. Chattooga

Class A-3A Private

1. Hebron Christian

2. Mt. Pisgah

3. Greater Atlanta Christian

4. Trinity Christian

5. Savannah Christian

6. Wesleyan

7. Mt. Paran

8. Holy Innocents’

9. Lovett

10. St. Vincent’s

