Week 8 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 6A, No. 5 Norcross moved back up from No. 7 and West Forsyth moved up to No. 6. Buford fell from No. 5 to No. 7 after recent losses to Norcross and North Cobb. No. 2 Walton has won eight-straight and North Gwinnett returns at No. 10 after debuting following a big win over Norcross. In Class 5A, No. 1 River Ridge has won 7-straight and Woodward Academy remained at No. 2 despite a tough loss to No. 5 Sequoyah last week. Jackson County has won 13-straight and Chamblee remains at No. 10 after a near-win over Woodward Academy.

In Class 4A, No. 2 Marist has won 19-straight and there will be a huge matchup this week with No. 3 Kell against No. 5 McIntosh. In Class 3A, Sandy Creek moved up a spot to No. 9 and No. 4 Oconee County recently fell 3-0 to Class 2A No. 1 Morgan County.

Class 6A