High School Sports
High School Sports

AJC boys basketball all-state teams

North Oconee guard Justin Wise (2) - the AJC's Class 4A player of the year - drives against Pace Academy forward Gavin Fountain (25) during the second half in the GHSA boys Class 4A championship at the Macon Centreplex, Thursday, March, 6, 2025, in Macon, Ga. North Oconee won 60-51. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

North Oconee guard Justin Wise (2) - the AJC's Class 4A player of the year - drives against Pace Academy forward Gavin Fountain (25) during the second half in the GHSA boys Class 4A championship at the Macon Centreplex, Thursday, March, 6, 2025, in Macon, Ga. North Oconee won 60-51. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

BOYS ALL-STATE TEAMS

All-classification player of the year: Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents’

CLASS 6A

Player of the year: Caleb Holt, Grayson

Coach of the year: Larry Thompson, Wheeler

First team

G Caesar Burrows, Walton, 6-3, Sr.

G Caleb Holt, Grayson, 6-6, Jr.

F Tylis Jordan, Wheeler, 6-9, Sr.

F Colben Landrew, Wheeler, 6-5, Jr.

F Davin “Ted” Neal, Newton, 6-6, Sr.

Second team

W Will Dopfer, Lambert, 6-2, Jr.

G Kiwane Garris Jr., Grayson, 6-5, Jr.

G Chase Lumpkin, McEachern, 6-3, So.

G Aiden Weaver, Etowah, 6-4, Sr.

F Jacob Wilkins, Grayson, 6-8, Sr.

Honorable mention

Nasir Anderson, Norcross

Zyree Brown, Pebblebrook

David Culbreath-Martin, Duluth

C.J. Geathers, Chapel Hill

Dillon Nixon, Buford

Braxton Rembert, Mill Creek

Marcus Smith II, Newton

Kota Suttle, Wheeler

Amir Taylor, Grayson

Jerron Wilson, Paulding County

Alex Young, Etowah

CLASS 5A

Player of the year: Zac Foster, Woodward Academy

Coach of the year: Omari Forts, Tri-Cities

First team

G Josh Dixon, Milton, 5-10, Sr.

G Zac Foster, Woodward Academy, 6-4, Sr.

G J.R. Leonard, Riverwood, 6-5, Sr.

G Sean Van Dorn, Tri-Cities, 6-6, Sr.

F Jalan Wingfield, Tri-Cities, 6-8, Jr.

Second team

F Deke Cooper, Woodward Academy, 6-6, Sr.

G Gregory Dunson, Alexander, 6-1, Jr.

G Tre Keith, Tri-Cities, 6-3, So.

G Braden Moore, Lee County, 6-1, Sr.

G Jerrin Samuel, Winder-Barrow, 6-5, Jr.

Honorable mention

Ethan Carter, Hughes

Enzo Combs, Habersham Central

Malik Gillespie, Houston County

Jarvis Hayes Jr., Woodward Academy

Heze Kent, Brunswick

Brendan Tousignaut, Sequoyah

Daniel Ogunyemi, Milton

Luke Jack, Creekview

Amari Morgan, Lanier

K.J. White, Gainesville

A.J. Williams, Dutchtown

CLASS 4A

Player of the year: Justin Wise, North Oconee

Coach of the year: Rick Rasmussen, North Oconee

First team

F Chandler Bing, Pace Academy, 6-6, Sr.

F Khamari Brooks, North Oconee, 6-5, Jr.

G Eric Chatfield, Pace Academy, 5-11, Sr.

G Caleb Jones, Benedictine, 6-4, Sr.

G Justin Wise, North Oconee, 6-4, So.

Second team

G Davenport Cox, Mays, 6-5, Sr.

G Zion Greene, McDonough, 6-3, Sr.

G Tim Prather, Jonesboro, 6-1, Sr.

G Donaven Thomas, Jackson-Atlanta, 6-2, Jr.

G JaKobe Williams, Tucker, 6-0, Sr.

Honorable mention

Zade Elshihabi, Westminster

D’Marley Elliott, St. Pius

Gabe Jacobs, Warner Robins

Tyson Moore, Eagle’s Landing

Chace North, Central-Carrollton

Caleb Peele, Union Grove

Banks Pourchier, North Oconee

Owen Ritger, Marist

Connor Staphylaris, Kell

Nigel Thomas, Ola

Jarvis Wright, Ware County

CLASS 3A

Player of the year: Manny Green, Cedar Grove

Coach of the year: Jon-Michael Nickerson, Sandy Creek

First team

F Manny Green, Cedar Grove, 6-6, Jr.

G Jamarcus Harrison, East Hall, 6-4, Jr.

G/F Boston Kersch, Cherokee Bluff, 6-4, Sr.

F Jaden Priester, Cross Creek, 6-7, Sr.

G Jared White, Sandy Creek, 6-1, Sr.

Second team

G Dodge Davis, Pickens, 6-6, Sr.

G Karez Demory, Baldwin, 6-1, Jr.

F Javonte Floyd, Cedar Grove, 6-9, Jr.

G Chris Jones, Douglass, 6-4, Sr.

G Deven Nelson, Baldwin, 6-3, Jr.

Honorable mention

Cameron Cherry, Peach County

Cole Hulsey, North Hall

Avohn Florence, Sandy Creek

Dontrell Jackson, Westside-Augusta

Jawuan Jinks, Dougherty

Favion Kirkwood, Johnson-Savannah

Landon Page, Windsor Forest

Jacobi Robinson, Sandy Creek

Jordan Smith, Luella

Lorenzo Still, Monroe

Tre Winters, Adairsville

CLASS 2A

Player of year: Marcus Scurry, Butler

Coach of the year: Chaz Clark, Butler

First team

F Zakariyya Dwight, Crisp County, 6-5, Sr.

G Justin McMillian, Tattnall County, 6-3, Sr.

G Tony Montgomery, Carver-Columbus, 6-1, Sr.

G Marcus Scurry, Butler, 5-11, Sr.

G Houston Henry, Union County, 6-0, Sr.

Second team

G Kwamane Bridges, Butler, 6-2, Jr.

F Chane Bynum, KIPP Atlanta, 6-10, Sr.

W Duor Duor, South Atlanta, 6-8, Jr.

G Zeki Locus, Morgan County, 6-0, Jr.

G Mekhi Nelson, Laney, 6-0, Sr.

Honorable mention

Kurston Curry, Hart County

Joe Drew III, Pierce County

Kerry Griffin, Spencer

Joshua Harden, Westside-Macon

Hayden Hughes, Union County

Jayvon Johnson, KIPP Atlanta

Markevion Jones, Thomson

Xavier Lewis, Columbia

De’Quayvian Lovette, Burke County

Michael Terry, Sumter County

Tobiaz Tolbert, Carver-Columbus

CLASS A DIVISION I

Player of the year: Rashund Washington Jr., East Laurens

Coach of the year: Brian Weeden, B.E.S.T. Academy

First team

G Chase Dupree, Southwest, 6-3, Jr.

G Jacob Mickell, B.E.S.T. Academy, 6-3, Sr.

G Joshua Mickell, B.E.S.T. Academy, 6-3, Sr.

G/F Rashund Washington Jr., East Laurens, 6-6, Sr.

G Ashton Williams, Worth County, 6-3, Sr.

Second team

F/C Chase Allen, Model, 6-7, Sr.

G/F Alexander Banks, Temple, 6-3, Jr.

G Huey Blalock, Rabun County, 5-10, Jr.

G Jayon Coleman, Vidalia, 5-11, Sr.

G J’mari Greene, Putnam County, 6-2, Jr.

Honorable mention

Dan Meyer, Chattooga

Nykez Farrow, Bleckley County

JaMarkus Thomas, Jasper County

Gavin Fletcher, Toombs County

Caron “C.J.” Howard, Southwest

A.J. Johnson, Dublin

Jalen Kelly, Towers

Jonathan Pickering, Woodville-Tompkins

Malachi Smith, Jeff Davis

Ty Snead, East Laurens

Kolby Watson, Banks County

CLASS A DIVISION II

Player of the year: Maki Joyner, Savannah

Coach of the year: George Brown, Savannah

First team

G C.J. Battle, McIntosh County Academy, 6-3, Sr.

W Jesse Broadus, Greene County, 6-6, Sr.

F Deshawn Davis, Savannah, 6-8, Sr.

G Jaleen Gibson, Randolph-Clay, 6-1, So.

G Maki Joyner, Savannah, 6-5, Sr.

Second team

F Ra’Quavian Jones, Warren County, 6-0, Sr.

G Miller McGowan, Atlanta Classical, 6-2, Sr.

F Kaiden Prothro, Bowdon, 6-6, Jr.

F/C M.J. Quarterman, McIntosh County Academy, 6-4, Sr.

G/F Curtis Simpson, Chattahoochee County, 6-2, Jr.

Honorable mention

Aaron Bryant, Clinch County

Laryous Burt, Greene County

Jordan Coney, Treutlen

Brayden Ellison, Taylor County

Josiah Ingram, Hancock Central

Jabril Lindsey, Early County

Daniel Pitts, Twiggs County

Elijah Mincey, Bryan County

Zion Suber, Calhoun County

Jaedyn Terry, Manchester

Payton Waters, Mount Zion-Carroll

CLASS 3A-A PRIVATE

Player of the year: Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents’

Coach of the year: Mario Mays, Holy Innocents’

First team

F Brock Bass-Bonner, North Cobb Christian, 6-8, So.

G C.J. Harper, Paideia, 6-4, Jr.

F Devin Hutcherson, Holy Innocents’, 6-4, Jr.

F Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents’, 6-10, Sr.

F Orion Wilson, Greenforest Christian, 6-8, Sr.

Second team

G Mikey Carpenter, Greater Atlanta Christian, 6-2, Sr.

F Daniel Daramola, Greenforest Christina, 6-10, Sr.

F Kuol Deng, Calvary Day, 6-10, Jr.

G Greg Howard, St. Francis, 6-1, Sr.

C Peter Julius, Mount Bethel Christian, 6-10, Fr.

Honorable mention

Xavier Berry, Walker

Cameron Cannon, Lovett

Reynolds Escher, St. Francis

K.D. Hernandez, Walker

Mario Hill Jr., Greater Atlanta Christian

Devon McField, Hebron Christian

Chris Park, Mount Paran Christian

Isaac Plavich, Christian Heritage

Blake Pollock, Landmark Christian

Grant Robich, North Cobb Christian

Kingston Whitty, Holy Innocents’

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Wheeler's Colben Landrew - the AJC's Cobb County player of the year - reacts during the second half of the GHSA Class 6A boys semifinals at the Georgia State Convocation Center, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Atlanta. Wheeler won 68-53 over Grayson. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC boys basketball all-metro teams

1h ago

AJC girls basketball all-state teams

1h ago

AJC girls basketball all-metro teams

1h ago

The Latest

Wheeler's Colben Landrew - the AJC's Cobb County player of the year - reacts during the second half of the GHSA Class 6A boys semifinals at the Georgia State Convocation Center, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Atlanta. Wheeler won 68-53 over Grayson. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC boys basketball all-metro teams

1h ago

AJC girls basketball all-metro teams

1h ago

AJC girls basketball all-state teams

1h ago

Featured

Savannah's Talmadge Bridge sits just downriver from the Georgia Ports Authority cargo ship terminals. The span was recently listed in a NTSB report among those that are at risk for vessel strike following the March 2024 collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?

The federal agency investigating Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse lists Savannah's Talmadge Bridge as susceptible to vessel strikes despite piers being located on riverbank.

Brewing at the CDC: Five top resignations and ‘potentially catastrophic’ cuts

The Atlanta-based CDC is already dealing with hundreds of laid-off staff and restrictions on communication that make it difficult for some to accomplish their basic work.

How Atlanta played a role in the record-breaking ‘Othello on Broadway’ revival

The revival of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, directed by Kenny Leon, breaks Broadway records.