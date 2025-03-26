AJC boys basketball all-state teams

BOYS ALL-STATE TEAMS
All-classification player of the year: Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents’
CLASS 6A
Player of the year: Caleb Holt, Grayson
Coach of the year: Larry Thompson, Wheeler
First team
G Caesar Burrows, Walton, 6-3, Sr.
G Caleb Holt, Grayson, 6-6, Jr.
F Tylis Jordan, Wheeler, 6-9, Sr.
F Colben Landrew, Wheeler, 6-5, Jr.
F Davin “Ted” Neal, Newton, 6-6, Sr.
Second team
W Will Dopfer, Lambert, 6-2, Jr.
G Kiwane Garris Jr., Grayson, 6-5, Jr.
G Chase Lumpkin, McEachern, 6-3, So.
G Aiden Weaver, Etowah, 6-4, Sr.
F Jacob Wilkins, Grayson, 6-8, Sr.
Honorable mention
Nasir Anderson, Norcross
Zyree Brown, Pebblebrook
David Culbreath-Martin, Duluth
C.J. Geathers, Chapel Hill
Dillon Nixon, Buford
Braxton Rembert, Mill Creek
Marcus Smith II, Newton
Kota Suttle, Wheeler
Amir Taylor, Grayson
Jerron Wilson, Paulding County
Alex Young, Etowah
CLASS 5A
Player of the year: Zac Foster, Woodward Academy
Coach of the year: Omari Forts, Tri-Cities
First team
G Josh Dixon, Milton, 5-10, Sr.
G Zac Foster, Woodward Academy, 6-4, Sr.
G J.R. Leonard, Riverwood, 6-5, Sr.
G Sean Van Dorn, Tri-Cities, 6-6, Sr.
F Jalan Wingfield, Tri-Cities, 6-8, Jr.
Second team
F Deke Cooper, Woodward Academy, 6-6, Sr.
G Gregory Dunson, Alexander, 6-1, Jr.
G Tre Keith, Tri-Cities, 6-3, So.
G Braden Moore, Lee County, 6-1, Sr.
G Jerrin Samuel, Winder-Barrow, 6-5, Jr.
Honorable mention
Ethan Carter, Hughes
Enzo Combs, Habersham Central
Malik Gillespie, Houston County
Jarvis Hayes Jr., Woodward Academy
Heze Kent, Brunswick
Brendan Tousignaut, Sequoyah
Daniel Ogunyemi, Milton
Luke Jack, Creekview
Amari Morgan, Lanier
K.J. White, Gainesville
A.J. Williams, Dutchtown
CLASS 4A
Player of the year: Justin Wise, North Oconee
Coach of the year: Rick Rasmussen, North Oconee
First team
F Chandler Bing, Pace Academy, 6-6, Sr.
F Khamari Brooks, North Oconee, 6-5, Jr.
G Eric Chatfield, Pace Academy, 5-11, Sr.
G Caleb Jones, Benedictine, 6-4, Sr.
G Justin Wise, North Oconee, 6-4, So.
Second team
G Davenport Cox, Mays, 6-5, Sr.
G Zion Greene, McDonough, 6-3, Sr.
G Tim Prather, Jonesboro, 6-1, Sr.
G Donaven Thomas, Jackson-Atlanta, 6-2, Jr.
G JaKobe Williams, Tucker, 6-0, Sr.
Honorable mention
Zade Elshihabi, Westminster
D’Marley Elliott, St. Pius
Gabe Jacobs, Warner Robins
Tyson Moore, Eagle’s Landing
Chace North, Central-Carrollton
Caleb Peele, Union Grove
Banks Pourchier, North Oconee
Owen Ritger, Marist
Connor Staphylaris, Kell
Nigel Thomas, Ola
Jarvis Wright, Ware County
CLASS 3A
Player of the year: Manny Green, Cedar Grove
Coach of the year: Jon-Michael Nickerson, Sandy Creek
First team
F Manny Green, Cedar Grove, 6-6, Jr.
G Jamarcus Harrison, East Hall, 6-4, Jr.
G/F Boston Kersch, Cherokee Bluff, 6-4, Sr.
F Jaden Priester, Cross Creek, 6-7, Sr.
G Jared White, Sandy Creek, 6-1, Sr.
Second team
G Dodge Davis, Pickens, 6-6, Sr.
G Karez Demory, Baldwin, 6-1, Jr.
F Javonte Floyd, Cedar Grove, 6-9, Jr.
G Chris Jones, Douglass, 6-4, Sr.
G Deven Nelson, Baldwin, 6-3, Jr.
Honorable mention
Cameron Cherry, Peach County
Cole Hulsey, North Hall
Avohn Florence, Sandy Creek
Dontrell Jackson, Westside-Augusta
Jawuan Jinks, Dougherty
Favion Kirkwood, Johnson-Savannah
Landon Page, Windsor Forest
Jacobi Robinson, Sandy Creek
Jordan Smith, Luella
Lorenzo Still, Monroe
Tre Winters, Adairsville
CLASS 2A
Player of year: Marcus Scurry, Butler
Coach of the year: Chaz Clark, Butler
First team
F Zakariyya Dwight, Crisp County, 6-5, Sr.
G Justin McMillian, Tattnall County, 6-3, Sr.
G Tony Montgomery, Carver-Columbus, 6-1, Sr.
G Marcus Scurry, Butler, 5-11, Sr.
G Houston Henry, Union County, 6-0, Sr.
Second team
G Kwamane Bridges, Butler, 6-2, Jr.
F Chane Bynum, KIPP Atlanta, 6-10, Sr.
W Duor Duor, South Atlanta, 6-8, Jr.
G Zeki Locus, Morgan County, 6-0, Jr.
G Mekhi Nelson, Laney, 6-0, Sr.
Honorable mention
Kurston Curry, Hart County
Joe Drew III, Pierce County
Kerry Griffin, Spencer
Joshua Harden, Westside-Macon
Hayden Hughes, Union County
Jayvon Johnson, KIPP Atlanta
Markevion Jones, Thomson
Xavier Lewis, Columbia
De’Quayvian Lovette, Burke County
Michael Terry, Sumter County
Tobiaz Tolbert, Carver-Columbus
CLASS A DIVISION I
Player of the year: Rashund Washington Jr., East Laurens
Coach of the year: Brian Weeden, B.E.S.T. Academy
First team
G Chase Dupree, Southwest, 6-3, Jr.
G Jacob Mickell, B.E.S.T. Academy, 6-3, Sr.
G Joshua Mickell, B.E.S.T. Academy, 6-3, Sr.
G/F Rashund Washington Jr., East Laurens, 6-6, Sr.
G Ashton Williams, Worth County, 6-3, Sr.
Second team
F/C Chase Allen, Model, 6-7, Sr.
G/F Alexander Banks, Temple, 6-3, Jr.
G Huey Blalock, Rabun County, 5-10, Jr.
G Jayon Coleman, Vidalia, 5-11, Sr.
G J’mari Greene, Putnam County, 6-2, Jr.
Honorable mention
Dan Meyer, Chattooga
Nykez Farrow, Bleckley County
JaMarkus Thomas, Jasper County
Gavin Fletcher, Toombs County
Caron “C.J.” Howard, Southwest
A.J. Johnson, Dublin
Jalen Kelly, Towers
Jonathan Pickering, Woodville-Tompkins
Malachi Smith, Jeff Davis
Ty Snead, East Laurens
Kolby Watson, Banks County
CLASS A DIVISION II
Player of the year: Maki Joyner, Savannah
Coach of the year: George Brown, Savannah
First team
G C.J. Battle, McIntosh County Academy, 6-3, Sr.
W Jesse Broadus, Greene County, 6-6, Sr.
F Deshawn Davis, Savannah, 6-8, Sr.
G Jaleen Gibson, Randolph-Clay, 6-1, So.
G Maki Joyner, Savannah, 6-5, Sr.
Second team
F Ra’Quavian Jones, Warren County, 6-0, Sr.
G Miller McGowan, Atlanta Classical, 6-2, Sr.
F Kaiden Prothro, Bowdon, 6-6, Jr.
F/C M.J. Quarterman, McIntosh County Academy, 6-4, Sr.
G/F Curtis Simpson, Chattahoochee County, 6-2, Jr.
Honorable mention
Aaron Bryant, Clinch County
Laryous Burt, Greene County
Jordan Coney, Treutlen
Brayden Ellison, Taylor County
Josiah Ingram, Hancock Central
Jabril Lindsey, Early County
Daniel Pitts, Twiggs County
Elijah Mincey, Bryan County
Zion Suber, Calhoun County
Jaedyn Terry, Manchester
Payton Waters, Mount Zion-Carroll
CLASS 3A-A PRIVATE
Player of the year: Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents’
Coach of the year: Mario Mays, Holy Innocents’
First team
F Brock Bass-Bonner, North Cobb Christian, 6-8, So.
G C.J. Harper, Paideia, 6-4, Jr.
F Devin Hutcherson, Holy Innocents’, 6-4, Jr.
F Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents’, 6-10, Sr.
F Orion Wilson, Greenforest Christian, 6-8, Sr.
Second team
G Mikey Carpenter, Greater Atlanta Christian, 6-2, Sr.
F Daniel Daramola, Greenforest Christina, 6-10, Sr.
F Kuol Deng, Calvary Day, 6-10, Jr.
G Greg Howard, St. Francis, 6-1, Sr.
C Peter Julius, Mount Bethel Christian, 6-10, Fr.
Honorable mention
Xavier Berry, Walker
Cameron Cannon, Lovett
Reynolds Escher, St. Francis
K.D. Hernandez, Walker
Mario Hill Jr., Greater Atlanta Christian
Devon McField, Hebron Christian
Chris Park, Mount Paran Christian
Isaac Plavich, Christian Heritage
Blake Pollock, Landmark Christian
Grant Robich, North Cobb Christian
Kingston Whitty, Holy Innocents’
About the Author
Featured
Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez
Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?
The federal agency investigating Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse lists Savannah's Talmadge Bridge as susceptible to vessel strikes despite piers being located on riverbank.
Brewing at the CDC: Five top resignations and ‘potentially catastrophic’ cuts
The Atlanta-based CDC is already dealing with hundreds of laid-off staff and restrictions on communication that make it difficult for some to accomplish their basic work.
How Atlanta played a role in the record-breaking ‘Othello on Broadway’ revival
The revival of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, directed by Kenny Leon, breaks Broadway records.