High School Sports
High School Sports

AJC girls basketball all-metro teams

Creekside guard C’India Dennis (1) makes a move against Jackson Atlanta guard Cayden Cornish (3) during the second half in the GHSA Girls 4A State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Thursday, March, 6, 2025, in Macon, Ga. Creekside won 57-47. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Creekside guard C’India Dennis (1) makes a move against Jackson Atlanta guard Cayden Cornish (3) during the second half in the GHSA Girls 4A State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Thursday, March, 6, 2025, in Macon, Ga. Creekside won 57-47. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

GIRLS ALL-METRO TEAMS

ATLANTA/SOUTH FULTON

Player of the year: C’India Dennis, Creekside

Coach of the year: Akennia Ellis, Creekside

First team

G Devin Bockman, Midtown, 5-6, Jr.

G C’India Dennis, Creekside, 5-4, So.

G Cornelia Ellington, Hughes, 5-7, Sr.

F Jocelyn Faison, Hughes, 6-1, Sr.

G Azil Hazzard, Therrell, 5-11, Jr.

Second team

G Cayden Cornish, Jackson-Atlanta, 5-3, Jr.

G Amiyah Floyd, Carver-Atlanta, 5-7, Sr.

F Nicora Patrick, Southwest Atlanta Christian, 5-11, Sr.

G Taryn Thompson, Galloway, 5-8, Jr.

G Kayla Whitner, Woodward Academy, 5-11, Sr.

Honorable mention

Skye Cleveland, Creekside

Delaney Cooper, Woodward Academy

Sasha Joseph, Southwest Atlanta Christian

Cam’myiah Kindell, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Hailey Wortmann, Midtown

COBB

Player of the year: Jessica Fields, Mount Paran Christian

Coach of the year: Susan Milam, Hillgrove

First team

G Abbey Bensman, Pope, 5-10, Jr.

G Kennedy Deese, Kell, 6-0, Jr.

G Leah DeWitt, Marietta, 5-8, Fr.

F Jessica Fields, Mount Paran Christian, 6-2, Sr.

G Amaya Harris, Hillgrove, 5-8, Sr.

Second team

G Marlie Battle, Campbell, 5-7, Sr.

F/C Summer Edwards, McEachern, 5-10, So.

G Jasmine James, Wheeler, 5-8, So.

G Addie Johnson, North Cobb Christian, 5-7, Sr.

G Jacalyn Myrthil, Mount Paran Christian, 5-5, Sr.

Honorable mention

Saniya Binion, Campbell

Graycen Ehlen, Walton

Amelia Newman, Whitefield Academy

Harper Smith, Harrison

Asiah Thompson, Kell

DEKALB

Player of the year: Kate Harpring, Marist

Coach of the year: Kim Hixon, Marist

First team

G Gabriella Benjamin, Lakeside-DeKalb, 5-10, So.

G Harmonie Cooper, Tucker, 5-8, Jr.

G Kate Harpring, Marist, 5-10, Jr.

G Sha’nya Heath, Arabia Mountain, 5-6, So.

G/F Aalon Turner, Columbia, 6-1, Sr.

Second team

G Bailee Canty, Southwest DeKalb, 5-4, Jr.

W Katie Elder, Marist, 5-10, So.

G/F Kam Larkin, Stephenson, 5-5, Jr.

G Charmaine Owens, Arabia Mountain, 5-7, So.

G Jayla Walton, Southwest DeKalb, 5-4, Fr.

Honorable mention

Angelina Billingsley, Arabia Mountain

Kendall Campbell, Columbia

Makayla Coleman, Towers

Sofia Pihera, St. Pius

Jay Taylor, Lakeside-DeKalb

GWINNETT

Player of the year: Tatum Brown, Grayson

Coach of the year: Jan Azar, Hebron Christian

First team

G Tatum Brown, Grayson, 5-6, Sr.

F/C Ja’Kerra Butler, Hebron Christian, 6-1, Sr.

F Danielle Osho, Hebron Christian, 6-1, Sr.

W Bella Ragone, Mill Creek, 6-2, Jr.

G Coco Rudolph, Grayson, 5-9, Jr.

Second team

G/F Justus Fitzgerald, Norcross, 6-1, Sr.

G Nalani Gainey, Central Gwinnett, 5-4, Jr.

G Mia James, Hebron Christian, 5-5, Sr.

G Lydia Ledford, Buford, 5-10, Jr.

G Justyce McCoy, Brookwood, 5-7, Jr.

Honorable mention

Caroline Beavin, North Gwinnett

Kennedi Benton, Parkview

Ella Truong, Providence Christian

Mariyah Valrie, Norcross

Mearah Whitehead, Archer

NORTH FULTON

Player of the year: Hailee Swain, Holy Innocents’

Coach of the year: Nichole Dixon, Holy Innocents’

First team

C Amelia Basit, St. Francis, 6-1, Sr.

G Giaunni Rogers, St. Francis, 5-9, So.

G Hailee Swain, Holy Innocents’, 5-11, Sr.

G Londyn Walker, Milton, 5-9, Sr.

W Nakhai Worthy, Holy Innocents’, 6-2, So.

Second team

G Eve Buckley, Roswell, 5-8, Sr.

G/F Grace Landeck, Johns Creek, 5-7, Jr.

F Loriel Murray, Holy Innocents’, 6-2, Fr.

G Desi Taylor, St. Francis, 5-6, Sr.

G/F Caroline Young, Milton, 5-11, Jr.

Honorable mention

Alex Gonda, Roswell

Kyndal Hardaway, Northview

Gabi Johnson, Cambridge

Milan Johnson, Northview

Loren Withrite, Chattahoochee

SOUTHSIDE

Player of the year: Jasmine Baxter, Luella

Coach of the year: Tykira Gilbert, Fayette County

First team

F Jasmine Baxter, Luella, 6-1, Sr.

G/F Aijah Manning, Ola, 5-10, Sr.

G/W Megan Ohonde, Fayette County, 5-11, Sr.

G Morghan Reckley, Sandy Creek, 5-7, Fr.

G J’Bionna Robinson, Morrow, 5-7, Sr.

Second team

G Kezoriyah Blackshear, East Coweta, 5-7, Sr.

G/F Kahli Ingram, Stockbridge, 5-9, Sr.

C Lindsey Kopacek, Starr’s Mill, 6-2, So.

G Elyse Norris, Trinity Christian, 5-4, So.

G DeAsia Stinson, Northgate, 5-8, Sr.

Honorable mention

Indigo Brown, Morrow

Jada Little, Woodland-Stockbridge

Journy Scott, Fayette County

Angel Thomas, Luella

Kailee Wooten, North Clayton

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

River Ridge’s Kayla Cleaveland, left and Finley Parker celebrate after their win against Langston Hughes in the GHSA Girls 5A State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, March, 7, 2025, in Macon, Ga. River Ridge won 52-47. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

AJC girls basketball all-state teams

1h ago

AJC boys basketball all-metro teams

1h ago

AJC boys basketball all-state teams

1h ago

The Latest

Wheeler's Colben Landrew - the AJC's Cobb County player of the year - reacts during the second half of the GHSA Class 6A boys semifinals at the Georgia State Convocation Center, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Atlanta. Wheeler won 68-53 over Grayson. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC boys basketball all-metro teams

1h ago

AJC boys basketball all-state teams

1h ago

AJC girls basketball all-state teams

1h ago

Featured

Savannah's Talmadge Bridge sits just downriver from the Georgia Ports Authority cargo ship terminals. The span was recently listed in a NTSB report among those that are at risk for vessel strike following the March 2024 collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?

The federal agency investigating Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse lists Savannah's Talmadge Bridge as susceptible to vessel strikes despite piers being located on riverbank.

Brewing at the CDC: Five top resignations and ‘potentially catastrophic’ cuts

The Atlanta-based CDC is already dealing with hundreds of laid-off staff and restrictions on communication that make it difficult for some to accomplish their basic work.

How Atlanta played a role in the record-breaking ‘Othello on Broadway’ revival

The revival of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, directed by Kenny Leon, breaks Broadway records.