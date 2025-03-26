AJC girls basketball all-metro teams

GIRLS ALL-METRO TEAMS
ATLANTA/SOUTH FULTON
Player of the year: C’India Dennis, Creekside
Coach of the year: Akennia Ellis, Creekside
First team
G Devin Bockman, Midtown, 5-6, Jr.
G C’India Dennis, Creekside, 5-4, So.
G Cornelia Ellington, Hughes, 5-7, Sr.
F Jocelyn Faison, Hughes, 6-1, Sr.
G Azil Hazzard, Therrell, 5-11, Jr.
Second team
G Cayden Cornish, Jackson-Atlanta, 5-3, Jr.
G Amiyah Floyd, Carver-Atlanta, 5-7, Sr.
F Nicora Patrick, Southwest Atlanta Christian, 5-11, Sr.
G Taryn Thompson, Galloway, 5-8, Jr.
G Kayla Whitner, Woodward Academy, 5-11, Sr.
Honorable mention
Skye Cleveland, Creekside
Delaney Cooper, Woodward Academy
Sasha Joseph, Southwest Atlanta Christian
Cam’myiah Kindell, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
Hailey Wortmann, Midtown
COBB
Player of the year: Jessica Fields, Mount Paran Christian
Coach of the year: Susan Milam, Hillgrove
First team
G Abbey Bensman, Pope, 5-10, Jr.
G Kennedy Deese, Kell, 6-0, Jr.
G Leah DeWitt, Marietta, 5-8, Fr.
F Jessica Fields, Mount Paran Christian, 6-2, Sr.
G Amaya Harris, Hillgrove, 5-8, Sr.
Second team
G Marlie Battle, Campbell, 5-7, Sr.
F/C Summer Edwards, McEachern, 5-10, So.
G Jasmine James, Wheeler, 5-8, So.
G Addie Johnson, North Cobb Christian, 5-7, Sr.
G Jacalyn Myrthil, Mount Paran Christian, 5-5, Sr.
Honorable mention
Saniya Binion, Campbell
Graycen Ehlen, Walton
Amelia Newman, Whitefield Academy
Harper Smith, Harrison
Asiah Thompson, Kell
DEKALB
Player of the year: Kate Harpring, Marist
Coach of the year: Kim Hixon, Marist
First team
G Gabriella Benjamin, Lakeside-DeKalb, 5-10, So.
G Harmonie Cooper, Tucker, 5-8, Jr.
G Kate Harpring, Marist, 5-10, Jr.
G Sha’nya Heath, Arabia Mountain, 5-6, So.
G/F Aalon Turner, Columbia, 6-1, Sr.
Second team
G Bailee Canty, Southwest DeKalb, 5-4, Jr.
W Katie Elder, Marist, 5-10, So.
G/F Kam Larkin, Stephenson, 5-5, Jr.
G Charmaine Owens, Arabia Mountain, 5-7, So.
G Jayla Walton, Southwest DeKalb, 5-4, Fr.
Honorable mention
Angelina Billingsley, Arabia Mountain
Kendall Campbell, Columbia
Makayla Coleman, Towers
Sofia Pihera, St. Pius
Jay Taylor, Lakeside-DeKalb
GWINNETT
Player of the year: Tatum Brown, Grayson
Coach of the year: Jan Azar, Hebron Christian
First team
G Tatum Brown, Grayson, 5-6, Sr.
F/C Ja’Kerra Butler, Hebron Christian, 6-1, Sr.
F Danielle Osho, Hebron Christian, 6-1, Sr.
W Bella Ragone, Mill Creek, 6-2, Jr.
G Coco Rudolph, Grayson, 5-9, Jr.
Second team
G/F Justus Fitzgerald, Norcross, 6-1, Sr.
G Nalani Gainey, Central Gwinnett, 5-4, Jr.
G Mia James, Hebron Christian, 5-5, Sr.
G Lydia Ledford, Buford, 5-10, Jr.
G Justyce McCoy, Brookwood, 5-7, Jr.
Honorable mention
Caroline Beavin, North Gwinnett
Kennedi Benton, Parkview
Ella Truong, Providence Christian
Mariyah Valrie, Norcross
Mearah Whitehead, Archer
NORTH FULTON
Player of the year: Hailee Swain, Holy Innocents’
Coach of the year: Nichole Dixon, Holy Innocents’
First team
C Amelia Basit, St. Francis, 6-1, Sr.
G Giaunni Rogers, St. Francis, 5-9, So.
G Hailee Swain, Holy Innocents’, 5-11, Sr.
G Londyn Walker, Milton, 5-9, Sr.
W Nakhai Worthy, Holy Innocents’, 6-2, So.
Second team
G Eve Buckley, Roswell, 5-8, Sr.
G/F Grace Landeck, Johns Creek, 5-7, Jr.
F Loriel Murray, Holy Innocents’, 6-2, Fr.
G Desi Taylor, St. Francis, 5-6, Sr.
G/F Caroline Young, Milton, 5-11, Jr.
Honorable mention
Alex Gonda, Roswell
Kyndal Hardaway, Northview
Gabi Johnson, Cambridge
Milan Johnson, Northview
Loren Withrite, Chattahoochee
SOUTHSIDE
Player of the year: Jasmine Baxter, Luella
Coach of the year: Tykira Gilbert, Fayette County
First team
F Jasmine Baxter, Luella, 6-1, Sr.
G/F Aijah Manning, Ola, 5-10, Sr.
G/W Megan Ohonde, Fayette County, 5-11, Sr.
G Morghan Reckley, Sandy Creek, 5-7, Fr.
G J’Bionna Robinson, Morrow, 5-7, Sr.
Second team
G Kezoriyah Blackshear, East Coweta, 5-7, Sr.
G/F Kahli Ingram, Stockbridge, 5-9, Sr.
C Lindsey Kopacek, Starr’s Mill, 6-2, So.
G Elyse Norris, Trinity Christian, 5-4, So.
G DeAsia Stinson, Northgate, 5-8, Sr.
Honorable mention
Indigo Brown, Morrow
Jada Little, Woodland-Stockbridge
Journy Scott, Fayette County
Angel Thomas, Luella
Kailee Wooten, North Clayton
