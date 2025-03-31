Holy Innocents’ players to represent Georgia in McDonald’s All-American games

Holy Innocents’ Hailee Swain and Caleb Wilson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s girls and boys all-classification basketball state players of the year, will be Georgia’s representatives in the McDonald’s All-American Games, to be played Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
This will be the 12th time since the inaugural McDonald’s girls game in 2002 that a school has had a boys and girls representative in the same year. Swain and Wilson are only the second of those duos to lead their teams to state championships as seniors.
The girls game will begin at 6:30 p.m. and be televised by ESPN2. The boys game will follow at 9 p.m. on ESPN.
Swain, a 5-foot-11 point guard, averaged 23.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.0 steals in leading Holy Innocents’ to a 25-5 season. The Golden Bears won their final 12 games after a 64-54 loss to Hoover, the state champion in Alabama’s highest classification, on Jan. 25. She finished her high school career with 2,313 points and 510 rebounds.
She scored 30 points and had 10 rebounds in a 57-39 victory over top-ranked Hebron Christian, a two-time defending state champion, in the Class 3A-A private final at the Macon Coliseum last month. It was the Golden Bears’ fifth girls championship and first since 202. Swain is committed to play at Stanford next season.
Wilson, a 6-foot-9 power forward committed to North Carolina, averaged 21.6 points, 11.1 rebounds, five assists and 3.5 blocks while playing only 25 minutes per game for a team that had 22 victories of 20 or more points.
Wilson scored 33 points and had 14 rebounds, three blocked shots, three assists and two steals in his final high school game, an 84-45 victory over North Cobb Christian in the 3A-A championship game. It was the first state title for the Holy Innocents’ boys, who finished 27-4.
Swain is one of three girls in the McDonald’s games who committed to Stanford. She will be joined by future college teammates Lara Somfai of Bradenton, Florida, and Alexander Eschmeyer of Lafayette, Colorado. Wilson is the only boys player in the all-star game committed to North Carolina.
