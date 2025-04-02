1 win, 1 loss for AJC players of the year at McDonald’s All-American Games

Holy Innocents’ Hailee Swain and Caleb Wilson were in the starting lineups Tuesday night at the McDonald’s All-American Games, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s all-classification players of the year came away with one victory and one loss at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
Swain, a 5-foot-11 point guard committed to Stanford, led the East girls team with 13 points in a 104-82 loss. The East fell behind 18-0 at the start, trailed 31-14 after the first quarter, and never recovered. Swain also had four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one blocked shot. Her 21 minutes of playing time were surpassed by only one player on either team.
Swain’s future Stanford teammates, Alexandra Eschmeyer (West) and Lara Somfai (East), had four points each.
Sienna Betts, a UCLA commit and the younger sister of UCLA All-American Lauren Betts, was named the girls Most Valuable Player. She had 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal for the West.
Wilson, a 6-foot-9 power forward committed to North Carolina, had three points, six rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes of playing time for the West in its 105-92 victory in the boys game. The West led 74-70 at the end of the third quarter but pulled away in the fourth, building a 15-point lead before settling for the 13-point victory.
Darren Peterson of the West and Cameron Boozer of the East were named co-MVPs.
Peterson had 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot. The 6-5 combo guard is the No. 3 senior prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite and has signed with Kansas.
Boozer, a Duke signee, had 16 points and 12 rebounds. He is the No. 2 prospect in the 247Sports Composite.
AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 prospect and a BYU signee, had 17 points and five rebounds for the West.
This was the 12th time since the inaugural McDonald’s girls game in 2002 that a school had a boys and girls representative in the same year. Swain and Wilson are only the second of those duos to both lead their teams to state championships as seniors.
About the Author
Featured
Credit: Jenni Girtman
With new American South guide, Michelin highlights Atlanta – but not Georgia
The 2025 Michelin Guide featuring metro Atlanta will expand to include six southern states: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Atlanta police say woman made fake 911 call prior to Young Scooter’s death
The bizarre string of events that led to the Atlanta rapper’s death began when Demetria Spence made a fake call to 911, according to police.
Bill limiting in-person absentee ballot drop-off advances as Georgia lawmakers plow through legislation
Wednesday is the penultimate day of the 2025 Georgia legislative session. It’s expected to be busy as lawmakers rush to get their bills assigned to the House and Senate floor.