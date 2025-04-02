1 win, 1 loss for AJC players of the year at McDonald’s All-American Games

Sienna Betts, a UCLA commit and the younger sister of UCLA All-American Lauren Betts, was named the girls Most Valuable Player. She had 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal for the West.

Wilson, a 6-foot-9 power forward committed to North Carolina, had three points, six rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes of playing time for the West in its 105-92 victory in the boys game. The West led 74-70 at the end of the third quarter but pulled away in the fourth, building a 15-point lead before settling for the 13-point victory.

Darren Peterson of the West and Cameron Boozer of the East were named co-MVPs.

Peterson had 18 points, seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot. The 6-5 combo guard is the No. 3 senior prospect nationally in the 247Sports Composite and has signed with Kansas.

Boozer, a Duke signee, had 16 points and 12 rebounds. He is the No. 2 prospect in the 247Sports Composite.

AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 prospect and a BYU signee, had 17 points and five rebounds for the West.

This was the 12th time since the inaugural McDonald’s girls game in 2002 that a school had a boys and girls representative in the same year. Swain and Wilson are only the second of those duos to both lead their teams to state championships as seniors.