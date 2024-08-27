Week 2 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 6A, No. 1 ranked Alpharetta is off to a blazing 16-0 start and is the top-ranked Georgia team in the Maxpreps National Poll at No. 14. Defending Class 7A state champion North Cobb remains a solid 13-5, but a loss to West Forsyth and a second-loss to Marietta this season sent the Warriors slightly down in the poll to No. 5. North Cobb won sets in both losses to the Blue Devils—and Marietta’s 14-4 record contains losses to Buford, Roswell, No. 1 Alpharetta and Walton—which moved up to No. 2 this week ahead of No. 4 Marietta. North Forsyth returned at No. 3 and Buford climbed to No. 6. Finally, North Paulding replaced Cherokee at No. 10.

The Class 5A poll shifted with undefeated Woodward Academy (11-0) climbing all the way to No. 2 and River Ridge taking its 15-3 record up from No. 6 to No. 3. McIntosh slid to No. 4 after losses to No. 5 Milton, Mt. Pisgah and Pace Academy and Sequoyah climbed from No. 10 to No. 6 due to a win over Milton back on Aug. 15 on its resume. Newnan dropped out of the poll and was replaced by 13-1 Woodstock.

In Class 4A, No. 1 Pace Academy is 11-0 and has not dropped a single set this season. Blessed Trinity comes in at No. 2 after growing its win-streak to seven-matches and topping former No. 2 St. Pius. Marist climbed to No. 3 and is 7-2 with no in-state losses so far and St. Pius settled in at No. 4 ahead of Union Grove—which started the year 10-0, but has dropped four-straight matches—including a narrow 2-0 (25-21, 25-21) loss to St. Pius. Kell scored a victory over Allatoona to jump ahead of the Bucs in the poll and improved two spots to No. 6. There were no teams that exited the poll this week—despite East Forsyth, North Oconee, Cartersville and many more teams racking up noticeable victories in this loaded classification.