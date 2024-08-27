Week 2 Volleyball Rankings

In Class 6A, No. 1 ranked Alpharetta is off to a blazing 16-0 start and is the top-ranked Georgia team in the Maxpreps National Poll at No. 14. Defending Class 7A state champion North Cobb remains a solid 13-5, but a loss to West Forsyth and a second-loss to Marietta this season sent the Warriors slightly down in the poll to No. 5. North Cobb won sets in both losses to the Blue Devils—and Marietta’s 14-4 record contains losses to Buford, Roswell, No. 1 Alpharetta and Walton—which moved up to No. 2 this week ahead of No. 4 Marietta. North Forsyth returned at No. 3 and Buford climbed to No. 6. Finally, North Paulding replaced Cherokee at No. 10.
The Class 5A poll shifted with undefeated Woodward Academy (11-0) climbing all the way to No. 2 and River Ridge taking its 15-3 record up from No. 6 to No. 3. McIntosh slid to No. 4 after losses to No. 5 Milton, Mt. Pisgah and Pace Academy and Sequoyah climbed from No. 10 to No. 6 due to a win over Milton back on Aug. 15 on its resume. Newnan dropped out of the poll and was replaced by 13-1 Woodstock.
In Class 4A, No. 1 Pace Academy is 11-0 and has not dropped a single set this season. Blessed Trinity comes in at No. 2 after growing its win-streak to seven-matches and topping former No. 2 St. Pius. Marist climbed to No. 3 and is 7-2 with no in-state losses so far and St. Pius settled in at No. 4 ahead of Union Grove—which started the year 10-0, but has dropped four-straight matches—including a narrow 2-0 (25-21, 25-21) loss to St. Pius. Kell scored a victory over Allatoona to jump ahead of the Bucs in the poll and improved two spots to No. 6. There were no teams that exited the poll this week—despite East Forsyth, North Oconee, Cartersville and many more teams racking up noticeable victories in this loaded classification.
The Class 3A poll leads with No. 1 Jefferson. The Dragons are 13-1 with its lone loss coming to Class 5A No. 8 Loganville. White County moved up from No. 7 to No. 3 this week after moving to 13-2 and scoring a win over previous No. 3 Oconee County. Richmond Academy moved up from No. 8 to No. 4 ahead of the Warriors. In Class 2A, No. 1 Morgan County is 15-2 and the Bullodgs’ losses include a match with Sandy Creek that the team later avenged and a 2-1 loss to Hebron Christian. No. 2 Pierce County has rattled off eight-straight wins and Ringgold moved up a spot to No. 4. The Class A poll featured Tallulah Falls last week by error—not realizing that they were not a GHSA school this season. Gordon Lee still sits at No. 1 because the Trojans have split their two matches with the new No. 2 ranked Model. Fannin County and Banks County replaced Tallulah Falls and Savannah in this week’s poll.
In Class A-3A Private, Hebron Christian improved to 10-0 and took over No. 1 and Mt. Pisgah used a five-game win-streak to move up to No. 2. Trinity Christian busted the poll at No. 5 this week after a 13-3 start and Holy Innocents’ comes in at No. 6. Savannah Arts and Landmark Christian dropped out of the poll this week.
Class 6A
1. Alpharetta
2. North Forsyth
3. Walton
4. Marietta
5. North Cobb
6. Buford
7. West Forsyth
8. Brookwood
9. Norcross
10. North Paulding
Class 5A
1. Pope
2. Woodward Academy
3. River Ridge
4. McIntosh
5. Milton
6. Sequoyah
7. Lakeside-Evans
8. Loganville
9. Johns Creek
10. Woodstock
Class 4A
1. Pace Academy
2. Blessed Trinity
3. Marist
4. St. Pius
5. Union Grove
6. Kell
7. Midtown
8. Allatoona
9. ELCA
10. Westminster
Class 3A
1. Jefferson
2. Sandy Creek
3. White County
4. Richmond Academy
5. Oconee County
6. Heritage-Catoosa
7. Chestatee
8. Whitewater
9. Cherokee Bluff
10. Northwest Whitfield
Class 2A
1. Morgan County
2. Pierce County
3. Ringgold
4. Appling County
5. Columbus
6. Coahulla Creek
7. Davidson Arts
8. Hart County
9. Union County
10. Miller Grove
Class A
1. Gordon Lee
2. Model
3. Lake Oconee Academy
4. Armuchee
5. Elite Scholar’s Academy
6. Fannin County
7. Bremen
8. Chattooga
9. Heard County
10. Banks County
Class A-3A Private
1. Hebron Christian
2. Mt. Pisgah
3. Greater Atlanta Christian
4. Lovett
5. Trinity Christian
6. Holy Innocents’
7. Mt. Paran
8. St. Vincent’s
9. Savannah Christian
10. Wesleyan
