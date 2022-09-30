ajc logo
X

Tiger Rabun County knocks off Roswell Fellowship Christian

Sports
By Sports Bot
54 minutes ago

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Tiger Rabun County defeated Roswell Fellowship Christian 21-16 on September 29 in Georgia football.

Tiger Rabun County opened with a 7-0 advantage over Roswell Fellowship Christian through the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a narrow 14-7 gap over the Paladins at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Paladins closed the lead with a 9-7 margin in the final quarter.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech’s Geoff Collins, Todd Stansbury escorted to their cars after firings9h ago

Credit: Hannah Mattix

Deion Sanders on Georgia Tech job: ‘It’s nice to be mentioned’
14h ago

Credit: Ron Schwane

Weekend Predictions: Falcons lose, Georgia rolls
7h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta/For the AJC

Week 7 high school football scoreboard
9m ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta/For the AJC

Week 7 high school football scoreboard
9m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things to know about Georgia Tech-Pitt
8h ago
The Latest

No pain, no gain: Macon Southwest overcomes Macon Rutland
50m ago
Baldwin smacks Macon Howard in shutout victory
50m ago
Ellaville Schley County busts Cusseta Chattahoochee County
50m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

As Carter Center turns 40, a growing focus on U.S. elections
Georgia DA revisits decades-old murder case against sharecropper
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top