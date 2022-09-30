Tiger Rabun County knocks off Roswell Fellowship Christian

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Tiger Rabun County defeated Roswell Fellowship Christian 21-16 on September 29 in Georgia football.
Tiger Rabun County opened with a 7-0 advantage over Roswell Fellowship Christian through the first quarter.
The Wildcats opened a narrow 14-7 gap over the Paladins at the intermission.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.
The Paladins closed the lead with a 9-7 margin in the final quarter.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.