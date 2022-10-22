Dawsonville Dawson County sprints past Ellijay Gilmer

Dawsonville Dawson County charged Ellijay Gilmer and collected a 17-7 victory in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 21.
Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.
Dawsonville Dawson County enjoyed a thin margin over Ellijay Gilmer with a 10-0 lead heading to the final quarter.
Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 17-7.
In recent action on October 7, Dawsonville Dawson County faced off against Jasper Pickens County and Ellijay Gilmer took on Dahlonega Lumpkin County on October 7 at Ellijay Gilmer High School. For more, click here.
