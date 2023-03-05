Savannah Memorial Day overcomes Athens Monsignor Donovan Catholic in seat-squirming affair

Savannah Memorial Day survived Athens Monsignor Donovan Catholic in a 54-48 win that had a seat-squirming feel at Savannah Memorial Day High on March 4 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.
Savannah Memorial Day opened with a 17-15 advantage over Athens Monsignor Donovan Catholic through the first quarter.
The Matadors registered a 31-24 advantage at half over the Rams.
Savannah Memorial Day jumped to a 46-38 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Rams rallied with a 10-8 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Matadors prevailed.
