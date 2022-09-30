Rome Unity Christian squeezes past Roopville Holy Ground Baptist

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Rome Unity Christian nipped Roopville Holy Ground Baptist 38-36 at Roopville Holy Ground Baptist Academy on September 29 in Georgia football action.
The first quarter gave Rome Unity Christian an 18-14 lead over Roopville Holy Ground Baptist.
Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.
The Stallions outpointed the Lions 8-6 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.
