Rome Unity Christian unloads on Powder Springs Praise

Rome Unity Christian’s competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Powder Springs Praise 50-18 at Powder Springs Praise Academy on September 16 in Georgia football action.
The first quarter gave Rome Unity Christian a 14-6 lead over Powder Springs Praise.
Rome Unity Christian’s offense breathed fire in front for a 30-12 lead over Powder Springs Praise at halftime.
Rome Unity Christian steamrolled to a 44-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Rome Unity Christian held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.
