Rochelle Wilcox County allows no points against Millen Jenkins County

Defense dominated as Rochelle Wilcox County pitched a 4-0 shutout of Millen Jenkins County in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 29.
In recent action on April 23, Millen Jenkins County faced off against Homerville Clinch County.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Editors' Picks
Credit: Miguel Martinez
The Latest