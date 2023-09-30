Resolve: Carrollton Central comes from behind to topple Cedartown

Carrollton Central shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 35-21 win over Cedartown in a Georgia high school football matchup on Sept. 29.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cedartown, as it began with a 7-0 edge over Carrollton Central through the end of the first quarter.

The Lions and the Bulldogs dueled to a draw at 14-14 with the third quarter looming.

Carrollton Central darted in front of Cedartown 21-14 going into the final quarter.

The Lions held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cedartown and Carrollton Central squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Cedartown High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Carrollton Central squared off with Newnan Northgate in a football game.

