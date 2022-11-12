Off and running: Baxley Appling County’s quick trick is no treat for Sandersville Washington County

Baxley Appling County tested the scoreboard lights while lighting up Sandersville Washington County 65-14 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Baxley Appling County struck in front of Sandersville Washington County 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Pirates registered a 44-0 advantage at intermission over the Golden Hawks.
Baxley Appling County jumped to a 58-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Pirates and the Golden Hawks each scored in the final quarter.
Recently on October 28, Baxley Appling County squared off with Reidsville Tattnall County in a football game. For more, click here.
