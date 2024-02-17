Newnan Heritage comes up short in matchup with Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli handed Newnan Heritage a tough 53-41 loss on Feb. 16 in Georgia boys high school basketball.
Last season, Newnan Heritage and Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Newnan Heritage School.
In recent action on Feb. 2, Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli faced off against Newnan Heritage and Newnan Heritage took on Perry The Westfield on Feb. 10 at Newnan Heritage School.
