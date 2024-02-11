Newnan Heritage tops Perry The Westfield

Newnan Heritage left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Perry The Westfield from start to finish for a 66-33 victory in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 10.
Newnan Heritage jumped in front of Perry The Westfield 19-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Hawks’ offense stormed in front for a 32-13 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.
Newnan Heritage thundered to a 54-21 lead heading into the final quarter.
The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.
Last season, Newnan Heritage and Perry The Westfield squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Newnan Heritage School.
In recent action on Feb. 2, Newnan Heritage faced off against Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli and Newnan Heritage took on Perry The Westfield on Jan. 30 at Perry The Westfield School.
