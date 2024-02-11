Sports

Newnan Heritage tops Perry The Westfield

High School basketball

Credit: Stan Awtrey

Credit: Stan Awtrey

High School basketball
By Sports Bot
54 minutes ago

Newnan Heritage left no doubt on Saturday, controlling Perry The Westfield from start to finish for a 66-33 victory in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 10.

Newnan Heritage jumped in front of Perry The Westfield 19-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Hawks’ offense stormed in front for a 32-13 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.

Newnan Heritage thundered to a 54-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Newnan Heritage and Perry The Westfield squared off on Jan. 31, 2023 at Newnan Heritage School.

In recent action on Feb. 2, Newnan Heritage faced off against Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli and Newnan Heritage took on Perry The Westfield on Jan. 30 at Perry The Westfield School.

Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top