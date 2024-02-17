Boys Basketball Roundup – February 16, 2024

Recently on Feb. 6, Athens Christian squared off with Tallulah Falls in a basketball game.

Atlanta Woodward Academy tops Conyers Rockdale County

Atlanta Woodward Academy pushed past Conyers Rockdale County for a 68-49 win in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 16.

Augusta Cross Creek claims tight victory against Augusta ARC

Augusta Cross Creek finally found a way to top Augusta ARC 59-54 in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 16.

Recently on Feb. 6, Augusta Cross Creek squared off with Hephzibah in a basketball game.

Brunswick Glynn thwarts Brunswick’s quest

Brunswick Glynn grabbed a 57-43 victory at the expense of Brunswick in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Feb. 16.

Newnan Heritage comes up short in matchup with Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli

Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli handed Newnan Heritage a tough 53-41 loss on Feb. 16 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Last season, Newnan Heritage and Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli faced off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Newnan Heritage School.

In recent action on Feb. 2, Columbus St. Anne-Pacelli faced off against Newnan Heritage and Newnan Heritage took on Perry The Westfield on Feb. 10 at Newnan Heritage School.

Grovetown crushes Evans

Grovetown raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 64-43 win over Evans in Georgia boys basketball on Feb. 16.

Grovetown darted in front of Evans 12-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors’ offense darted in front for a 28-17 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Grovetown darted to a 44-31 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-12 edge.

In recent action on Feb. 3, Evans faced off against Springfield Effingham County.

South Atlanta comes up short in matchup with Kennesaw North Cobb Christian

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian knocked off South Atlanta 57-45 on Feb. 16 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Feb. 12, South Atlanta faced off against Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian.

Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian claims victory against Columbus Brookstone

Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian grabbed a 57-46 victory at the expense of Columbus Brookstone at Columbus Brookstone High on Feb. 16 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian a 14-9 lead over Columbus Brookstone.

The Patriots’ offense moved in front for a 27-19 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.

Locust Grove Strong Rock Christian stormed to a 45-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars enjoyed a 17-12 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Feb. 6, Columbus Brookstone faced off against Newnan Heritage.

Statesboro earns narrow win over Hinesville Bradwell Institute

Statesboro finally found a way to top Hinesville Bradwell Institute 39-38 at Statesboro High on Feb. 16 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Statesboro opened with a 11-7 advantage over Hinesville Bradwell Institute through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ shooting moved in front for a 20-11 lead over the Tigers at the half.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Hinesville Bradwell Institute got within 27-23.

The Tigers rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Blue Devils skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Feb. 3, Statesboro faced off against Hinesville Bradwell Institute and Statesboro took on Hinesville Bradwell Institute on Feb. 3 at Statesboro High School.

