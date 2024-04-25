Lacrosse: Round 1 Recap

Boys

The top four of North Paulding, Lambert, Buford and Walton were on bye, along with No. 7 Mountain View and No. 10 Hillgrove. West Forsyth was the No. 3 seed, but that didn’t matter. They won 24-1 over Grayson. No. 6 Mill Creek beat Parkview 12-3. No. 8 East Coweta, as No. 3 seed, edged Campbell 12-8. No. 9 Milton won 19-1 as a No. 4 seed over Duluth. In the lower-right quadrant, Brookwood hosts Marietta, both No. 1 seeds, in the second round despite neither having a playoff win.

Girls

No. 10 Brookwood was defeated 18-2 by unranked North Gwinnett and was one of just three ranked teams to take the field. The others were No. 7 Campbell, which defeated McEachern 14-7, and No. 9 South Forsyth, which beat Duluth 21-0. No. 2 Cherokee and Parkview, as No. 1 seeds, will seek their first playoff win after byes.

5A-6A

Boys

No. 1 Roswell opened its title defense with a 24-0 win over unranked Newnan. No. 2 North Forsyth esaped with a 14-12 win over unranked Pope. No. 3 Allatoona, No. 4 Lassiter, No. 5 Alpharetta, No. 6 Blessed Trinity and No. 8 GAC won big, while No. 10 Woodstock and No. 9 Greenbrier won by single digits. No. 7 Sequoyah lost 10-9 to unranked St. Pius X as a No. 3 seed.

Girls

Three top 10 teams lost. Unranked Chattahoochee beat No. 4 Northgate 16-5 as a No. 4 seed. No. 2 River Ridge edged St. Pius X 13-8, but the rest of the top 10 won convincingly. No. 8 McIntosh lost 19-2, but that was to No. 6 Roswell. No. 10 Ola lost 20-3 to No. 3 Cambridge. Top-ranked Blessed Trinity won 19-2 over Newnan as most top 10 teams won by double digits.

A-4A

Boys

No. 3 North Oconee beat Fayetteville 20-0, and No. 5 Whitewater edged Hebron Christian 13-11. The rest of the top five, led by No. 1 Starr’s Mill, were on bye, along with No. 6 Mount Paran and No. 8 Wesleyan. There was a top 10 matchup, with No. 10 Savannah Country Day beating No. 7 East Forsyth 14-6. No. 9 Whitefield Academy beat Darlington 15-2.

Girls

Those on bye include No. 1 Fellowship Christian, No. 2 Wesleyan, No. 3 Westminster, No. 5 East Forsyth, No. 8 Starr’s Mill, No. 9 Mount Paran Christian and No. 10 Pace Academy. No. 4 North Oconee beat No. 7 Trinity Christian 19-8. No. 6 Whitewater beat Oconee County 16-5.