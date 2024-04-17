Week 10 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 7A boys, No.1 North Paulding picked up two wins against Walton 8-7 and Marietta 20-1. No. 2 Lambert went 3-0 this past week defeating Peachtree Ridge, Denmark, and Westminster. No. 3 Buford had notable victories against West Forsyth and South Forsyth. No. 4 Walton and No. 5 West Forsyth round out the top five. No. 6 Mill Creek, No. 7 Mountain View, No. 8 East Coweta, No. 9 Milton, and No. 10 Hillgrove round out the poll. Mountain View made the biggest jump in the 7A poll climbing two spots.

On the girls side, No. 1 Milton remains atop the rankings after a close 11-9 victory against Cambridge. No. 2 Cherokee, No. 3 West Forsyth, No. 4 Walton, and No. 5 Hillgrove round out the top five. West Forsyth climbed two spots in the poll while Walton and Hillgrove each dropped a spot. No. 6 Mountain View, No. 7 Campbell, No. 8 North Paulding, No. 9 South Forsyth, and No. 10 Brookwood round out the poll. Mountain View makes the biggest jump from unranked to ranked this season and is playing some of their best lacrosse winning eight consecutive games. Mill Creek slides out of the poll after their loss to South Forsyth.

In class 5A-6A, No. 1 Roswell went undefeated securing two double-digit victories. No. 2 North Forsyth defeated East Paulding 20-2 and Whitefield Academy 14-8. No. 3 Allatoona won their second consecutive region championship in a thrilling matchup against No. 4 Lassiter. No. 5 Alpharetta rounds out the top five. No. 6 Blessed Trinity, No. 7 Sequoyah, No. 8 Greater Atlanta Christian, No. 9 Greenbrier, and No. 10 Woodstock round out the poll. Woodstock makes its first appearance in the poll this season, and Cambridge slides out of the poll after three consecutive losses.

On the girls side, No.1 Blessed Trinity is proving they are one of the best teams in the country this season. They dominated an elite team in Fellowship Christian who has stood as the top team in Class A-4A all season. No. 2 River Ridge defeated Dalton 15-3 and Sequoyah 12-11. No. 3 Cambridge made it tough for Milton this week in a narrow 11-9 defeat but has proved they are a contender this year. Cambridge also defeated Harrison and Hillgrove this week. No. 4 Northgate and No. 5 Creekview round out the top five. No. 6 Roswell, No. 7 Kell, No. 8 McIntosh, No. 9 Lakeside-Evans, and No. 10 Ola round out the poll.

In Class A-4A, No. 1 Starr’s Mill rattled off three wins this past week against Centennial, Westminster, and Lovett. No. 2 Fellowship Christian climbs a spot after their 18-1 win against Mount Bethel Christian. No. 3 North Oconee suffered its first loss in the past seven games falling to Woodward Academy. No. 4 Benedictine and No. 5 Whitewater round out the top five. No. 6 Mount Paran Christian, No. 7 East Forsyth, No. 8 Wesleyan, No. 9 Whitefield Academy and No. 10 Savannah Country Day round out the poll. Savannah Country Day makes its debut in the poll with the regular season coming to a close and Hebron Christian slides out.

On the girls side, No.1 Fellowship Christian picked up two victories and suffered its first loss of the season to Blessed Trinity. Despite losing by eight goals, the Lady Paladins are still a top team in the Class A-4A classification and in the state peach state. No. 2 Wesleyan went 3-0 this week picking up wins against Pace Academy, Seckinger, and Greater Atlanta Christian. No. 3 Westminster, No. 4 North Oconee, and No. 5 East Forsyth round out the poll. No. 6 Whitewater, No. 7 Trinity Christian, No. 8 Starr’s Mill, No. 9 Mount Paran Christian, and No. 10 Pace Academy round out the poll.

Boys

Class 7A

1.North Paulding (17-0)

2. Lambert (15-2)

3. Buford (16-1)

4. Walton (16-2)

5. West Forsyth (12-5)

6. Mill Creek (9-6)

7. Mountain View (10-6)

8. East Coweta (8-5)

9. Milton (9-8)

10. Hillgrove (9-8)

Class 5A-6A

1. Roswell (15-2)

2. North Forsyth (14-2)

3. Allatoona (12-5)

4. Lassiter (12-4)

5. Alpharetta (12-3)

6. Blessed Trinity (12-5)

7. Sequoyah (12-5)

8. Greater Atlanta Christian (10-5)

9. Greenbrier (13-2)

10. Woodstock (9-5)

Class A-4A

1. Starr’s Mill (12-2)

2. Fellowship Christian (12-4)

3. North Oconee (10-3)

4. Benedictine (12-4)

5. Whitewater (13-5)

6. Mount Paran Christian (10-3)

7. East Forsyth (11-5)

8. Wesleyan (10-5)

9. Whitefield Academy (8-5)

10. Savannah Country Day (11-6)

Girls

Class 7A

1. Milton (13-4)

2. Cherokee (12-4)

3. West Forsyth (11-4)

4. Walton (13-4)

5. Hillgrove (11-5)

6. Mountain View (12-5)

7. Campbell (12-6)

8. North Paulding (10-6)

9.. South Forsyth (13-5)

10. Brookwood (8-4)

Class 5A-6A

1. Blessed Trinity (14-1)

2. River Ridge (16-0)

3. Cambridge (13-4)

4. Northgate (15-2)

5. Creekview (14-2)

6. Roswell (11-5)

7. Kell (12-4)

8. McIntosh (12-4)

9. Lakeside-Evans (11-5)

10. Ola (11-3)

Class A-4A

1. Fellowship Christian (15-1)

2. Wesleyan (14-1)

3. Westminster (12-4)

4. North Oconee (11-3)

5. East Forsyth (15-3)

6. Whitewater (13-4)

7. Trinity Christian (7-2)

8. Starr’s Mill (11-6)

9. Mount Paran Christian (9-4)

10. Pace Academy (9-6)