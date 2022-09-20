Hoschton Mill Creek squeezes past Marietta Walton 44-41

Hoschton Mill Creek walked the high-wire before edging Marietta Walton 44-41 at Marietta Walton High on August 20 in Georgia football action.
Marietta Walton started on steady ground by forging a 13-10 lead over Hoschton Mill Creek at the end of the first quarter.
The Hawks' offense moved in front for a 27-20 lead over the Raiders at halftime.
Marietta Walton pushed back on Hoschton Mill Creek with a 14-7 flurry in the third quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Hawks outscored the Raiders 10-7 in the final quarter.
