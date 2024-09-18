High school softball and volleyball scores from Tuesday

Softball
Academy For Classical Education 20, Jefferson County 0
Brantley County 5, Berrien 4
Brookwood 8, North Gwinnett 5
Central Gwinnett 20, Discovery 8
Chattahoochee 17, Gainesville 0
Cherokee Bluff 5, Jefferson 3
Coffee 9, Northside-Warner Robins 1
East Paulding 6, Villa Rica 0
Elbert County 18, Rabun County 0
Glynn Academy 2, Brunswick 1
Lambert 7, Forsyth Central 2
Miller County 15, Seminole County 0
Milton 9, Roswell 1
Pace Academy 17, Forest Park 0
Seckinger 16, Lanier 2
St. Pius X 18, Clarkston 0
Thomson 17, Glenn Hills 0
Walnut Grove 5, North Oconee 4
Buford 12, Winder-Barrow 0
Cambridge 12, Centennial 0
Denmark 9, North Atlanta 0
Effingham County 6, Greenbrier 4
Grovetown 9, Grayson 1
Harris County 15, Jonesboro 0
Heritage-Catoosa 5, LaFayette 1
Houston County 9, Veterans 1
Mill Creek 16, Collins Hill 7
North Cobb 9, Chapel Hill 1
Prince Avenue 4, Hebron Christian 3
Volleyball
Alpharetta 3, North Forsyth 1
Blessed Trinity 3, Lovett 1
Brookwood 2, Meadowcreek 0
Brookwood 2, North Gwinnett 0
Buford 2, Dacula 0
Cartersville 2, Hiram 0
Cartersville 2, Southeast Whitfield 0
Central Gwinnett 3, Collins Hill 2
Colquitt County 2, Perry 1
Harrison 2, Campbell 0
Hillgrove 2, McEachern 0
Hillgrove 2, Osborne 0
Loganville 2, Alcovy 0
Loganville 2, Habersham Central 0
Marist 2, Lithonia 0
Marist 2, Northview 0
McIntosh 2, Langston Hughes 0
McIntosh 2, Lovejoy 0
Milton 3, Roswell 0
North Cobb 3, Wheeler 0
Pace Academy 2, Forest Park 0
Pope 3, Sprayberry 0
Savannah Arts 2, Camden County 0
South Cobb 2, Harrison 0
Trinity Christian 2, Whitewater 0
Woodward Academy 2, Decatur 0
