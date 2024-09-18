High School Sports

High school softball and volleyball scores from Tuesday

By Score Atlanta
3 hours ago

Softball

Academy For Classical Education 20, Jefferson County 0

Brantley County 5, Berrien 4

Brookwood 8, North Gwinnett 5

Central Gwinnett 20, Discovery 8

Chattahoochee 17, Gainesville 0

Cherokee Bluff 5, Jefferson 3

Coffee 9, Northside-Warner Robins 1

East Paulding 6, Villa Rica 0

Elbert County 18, Rabun County 0

Glynn Academy 2, Brunswick 1

Lambert 7, Forsyth Central 2

Miller County 15, Seminole County 0

Milton 9, Roswell 1

Pace Academy 17, Forest Park 0

Seckinger 16, Lanier 2

St. Pius X 18, Clarkston 0

Thomson 17, Glenn Hills 0

Walnut Grove 5, North Oconee 4

Buford 12, Winder-Barrow 0

Cambridge 12, Centennial 0

Denmark 9, North Atlanta 0

Effingham County 6, Greenbrier 4

Grovetown 9, Grayson 1

Harris County 15, Jonesboro 0

Heritage-Catoosa 5, LaFayette 1

Houston County 9, Veterans 1

Mill Creek 16, Collins Hill 7

North Cobb 9, Chapel Hill 1

Prince Avenue 4, Hebron Christian 3

Volleyball

Alpharetta 3, North Forsyth 1

Blessed Trinity 3, Lovett 1

Brookwood 2, Meadowcreek 0

Brookwood 2, North Gwinnett 0

Buford 2, Dacula 0

Cartersville 2, Hiram 0

Cartersville 2, Southeast Whitfield 0

Central Gwinnett 3, Collins Hill 2

Colquitt County 2, Perry 1

Harrison 2, Campbell 0

Hillgrove 2, McEachern 0

Hillgrove 2, Osborne 0

Loganville 2, Alcovy 0

Loganville 2, Habersham Central 0

Marist 2, Lithonia 0

Marist 2, Northview 0

McIntosh 2, Langston Hughes 0

McIntosh 2, Lovejoy 0

Milton 3, Roswell 0

North Cobb 3, Wheeler 0

Pace Academy 2, Forest Park 0

Pope 3, Sprayberry 0

Savannah Arts 2, Camden County 0

South Cobb 2, Harrison 0

Trinity Christian 2, Whitewater 0

Woodward Academy 2, Decatur 0

