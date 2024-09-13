High School Sports

High school football, softball and volleyball scores

ajc.com

By Score Atlanta
16 minutes ago

Football

Callaway 22, Columbia 16

Creekside 65, Forest Park 0

Creekside Christian Academy, GA 43, Georgia Military 6

Gordon Lee 42, Armuchee 0

Lakeside-DeKalb 51, Arabia Mountain 50

Miller Grove 50, Stone Mountain 14

Mt. Paran Christian 42, Cherokee Christian 14

Northwest Whitfield 43, Southeast Whitfield 7

Shaw 28, Hardaway 18

Thomson 56, Swainsboro 7

Tucker 49, Clarkston 0

Wilcox County 21, Turner County 12

Softball

Brookwood 11, Duluth 0

Buford 10, Collins Hill 3

Chattooga 15, Gordon Central 0

Cherokee Bluff 12, West Hall 0

Chestatee 16, Gainesville 8

Clarke Central 8, Habersham Central 0

Commerce 7, Providence Christian 4

Creekview 7, Lassiter 4

Denmark 8, West Forsyth 0

Eagle’s Landing Christian 15, Woodland-Stockbridge 0

East Laurens 13, Dublin 1

Greater Atlanta Christian 16, Dawson County 13

Haralson County 3, Heard County 1

Jefferson 7, East Hall 0

Jones County 10, Locust Grove 2

Loganville 10, Alcovy 3

McIntosh 18, Langston Hughes 2

Midtown 15, Drew 0

Mill Creek 15, Dacula 11

Milton 10, Lanier 4

Monroe Area 9, Oconee County 1

North Cobb 17, Marietta 3

North Hall 7, Lumpkin County 0

Riverwood 4, Sprayberry 1

Seckinger 19, Johns Creek 2

Social Circle 13, Lamar County 7

Sonoraville 10, Coahulla Creek 4

South Paulding 9, Alexander 1

Southeast Bulloch 10, Jenkins 0

Union Grove 21, Ola 12

Washington County 15, Jefferson County 0

Whitefield Academy 19, Northview 6

Volleyball

Allatoona 2, Kennesaw Mountain 0

Allatoona 2, Walker 0

Alpharetta 3, West Forsyth 1

Brookwood 3, North Springs 0

Chattahoochee 2, Duluth 0

Chestatee 2, Flowery Branch 0

Dacula 2, Chattahoochee 0

Darlington 2, Cedartown 0

Druid Hills 2, Holy Innocents’ 1

Evans 2, Aquinas 0

Greenbrier 2, Aquinas 0

Harrison 2, Dunwoody 1

Hillgrove 3, Marietta 1

Marist 2, Fellowship Christian 0

Marist 2, St. Francis 0

McIntosh 2, Landmark Christian 0

McIntosh 2, Sandy Creek 0

Morgan County 3, Jefferson 1

Morrow 2, Mays 0

North Atlanta 3, Forsyth Central 2

Northwest Whitfield 2, Southeast Whitfield 1

Parkview 2, Chattahoochee 0

Pope 3, Woodstock 2

Ringgold 2, Southeast Whitfield 0

Sequoyah 3, Lassiter 1

South Effingham 2, Bradwell Institute 0

South Effingham 2, Hilton Head, SC. 0

Tucker 2, Columbia 0

Union Grove 2, Eagle’s Landing Christian 1

Union Grove 2, Jones County 0

Wesleyan 2, Chamblee 0

Wheeler 2, East Paulding 0

White County 3, Gainesville 2

