Girls Basketball Roundup – December 28, 2023

Recently on Dec. 20, Augusta Josey squared off with Lexington White Knoll in a basketball game.

Bluffton overwhelms Cumming Forsyth Central

Bluffton recorded a big victory over Cumming Forsyth Central 56-22 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Recently on Dec. 19, Cumming Forsyth Central squared off with Gainesville North Hall in a basketball game.

Dacula bests Taylors Eastside

Dacula unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Taylors Eastside 63-38 Thursday in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Fyffe earns stressful win over Calhoun Gordon Central

Fyffe posted a narrow 51-43 win over Calhoun Gordon Central in an Alabama girls basketball matchup on Dec. 28.

Hartwell Hart County escapes Central Daniel in thin win

Hartwell Hart County topped Central Daniel 47-41 in a tough tilt on Dec. 28 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.

Last season, Central Daniel and Hartwell Hart County faced off on Dec. 12, 2022 at Central Daniel High School.

Hogansville Callaway dominates Thomaston Upson-Lee

Hogansville Callaway dominated from start to finish in an imposing 63-29 win over Thomaston Upson-Lee on Dec. 28 in Georgia girls high school basketball.

In recent action on Dec. 15, Hogansville Callaway faced off against Fairburn Landmark Christian.

Medina takes down Canton Sequoyah

Medina earned a convincing 61-38 win over Canton Sequoyah at Medina High on Dec. 28 in Ohio girls high school basketball action.

Mt. Airy Habersham Central collects victory over Greenville Powdersville

Mt. Airy Habersham Central collected a solid win over Greenville Powdersville in a 46-34 verdict for a South Carolina girls basketball victory on Dec. 28.

Munfordville Hart County overcomes Dawsonville Dawson County in seat-squirming affair

Munfordville Hart County finally found a way to top Dawsonville Dawson County 62-59 during this Georgia girls high school basketball game on Dec. 28.

Sandersville Washington County thwarts Johnston Thurmond’s quest

Sandersville Washington County handed Johnston Thurmond a tough 48-36 loss in South Carolina girls basketball on Dec. 28.

