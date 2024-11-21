Breaking: Matt Gaetz withdraws as President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general
High School Sports
High School Sports

Julian Lewis, Georgia’s top quarterback prospect, commits to Colorado

2024 AJC Super 11 Carrollton quarterback Julian Lewis at Carrollton high school, Thursday, August 1, 2024, in Carrollton, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

2024 AJC Super 11 Carrollton quarterback Julian Lewis at Carrollton high school, Thursday, August 1, 2024, in Carrollton, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Julian “JuJu” Lewis, one of the nation’s top-rated quarterback prospects and AJC Super 11 selection, announced Thursday his commitment to Colorado during a televised appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Lewis, ESPN’s No. 2 overall player in the class of 2025, originally pledged to Southern Cal in August 2023, before de-committing earlier this week.

In an interview with Georgia High School Football Daily, posted on the AJC Thursday morning, Lewis said: “At the end of the day, we’re all getting paid. Like money isn’t going to be a problem. I wouldn’t make that the biggest concern on determining schools and deciding stuff. You want to go somewhere where you’re comfortable and where you can trust that the people around you are going to make you better because NIL money is nowhere near NFL money. You’ve got to look at where your career goals are at the end of the day.”

Lewis has 2,842 passing yards and 40 touchdowns in 11 games this season. Carrollton is undefeated heading into the second round of the GHSA playoffs, where the Trojans will host Valdosta.

About the Author

Follow Caitlyn Stroh-Page on twitter

Senior sports editor, DawgNation & AJC

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

4-star QB Julian Lewis discusses pressure, gives advice to other elite recruits
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Chaz Chambliss epitomizes Georgia’s senior class as it nears a record
Placeholder Image

Credit: Georgia State Athletics

Freshman Damaine Wilson finds a key role on Georgia State defense
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Second-round high school primer: 16 games match top-10 teams1h ago
Class 3A-A private: Round 2 games to watch
Class 2A: Round 2 games to watch
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: undefined

WEATHER
Cold blast reaches metro Atlanta; flurries still possible in NE Georgia
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights