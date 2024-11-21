Julian “JuJu” Lewis, one of the nation’s top-rated quarterback prospects and AJC Super 11 selection, announced Thursday his commitment to Colorado during a televised appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Lewis, ESPN’s No. 2 overall player in the class of 2025, originally pledged to Southern Cal in August 2023, before de-committing earlier this week.

In an interview with Georgia High School Football Daily, posted on the AJC Thursday morning, Lewis said: “At the end of the day, we’re all getting paid. Like money isn’t going to be a problem. I wouldn’t make that the biggest concern on determining schools and deciding stuff. You want to go somewhere where you’re comfortable and where you can trust that the people around you are going to make you better because NIL money is nowhere near NFL money. You’ve got to look at where your career goals are at the end of the day.”