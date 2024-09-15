Football rankings: Carrollton strengthens hold on No. 1

Carrollton needed an impressive victory to hold its No. 1 ranking in Class 6A this week. The Trojans got it.

Their 45-15 win against Gainesville, then the second-ranked team in Class 5A, was enough to shield it from surging Buford, which dominated previous-No. 3 Douglas County of Class 6A 31-14.

The two teams might have separated themselves in the highest class for now, although No. 3 North Gwinnett and No. 4 Camden County are undefeated. Buford has one loss, a 13-10 decision to Class 5A No. 1 Milton, which is ranked in the top five of several national polls.