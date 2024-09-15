Football rankings: Carrollton strengthens hold on No. 1

Carrollton needed an impressive victory to hold its No. 1 ranking in Class 6A this week. The Trojans got it.
Their 45-15 win against Gainesville, then the second-ranked team in Class 5A, was enough to shield it from surging Buford, which dominated previous-No. 3 Douglas County of Class 6A 31-14.
The two teams might have separated themselves in the highest class for now, although No. 3 North Gwinnett and No. 4 Camden County are undefeated. Buford has one loss, a 13-10 decision to Class 5A No. 1 Milton, which is ranked in the top five of several national polls.
Colquitt County fell out of the rankings for the first time since 2016, when the Packers started 0-4, though their losses are hardly bad ones. They lost to No. 2 Lee County of Class 5A 47-35 on Friday and previously to North Gwinnett 27-14.
The fifth week of the regular season was relatively calm.
Three teams that lost to unranked opponents fell out of the top 10. Those were Class 5A’s Sequoyah (beaten by Sprayberry), Class 3A’s Mary Persons (beaten by Troup) and Class A Division II’s Seminole County (beaten by Pelham).
Class 6A
1. (1) Carrollton (5-0)
2. (2) Buford (3-1)
3. (4) North Gwinnett (4-0)
4. (5) Camden County (5-0)
5. (3) Douglas County (4-1)
6. (6) Collins Hill (4-0)
7. (7) Grayson (3-1)
8. (8) Mill Creek (3-1)
9. (9) Valdosta (5-0)
10. (NR) North Cobb (5-0)
Out: No. 10 Colquitt County
Class 5A
1. (1) Milton (4-0)
2. (3) Lee County (4-0)
3. (4) Thomas County Central (5-0)
4. (5) Coffee (4-0)
5. (6) Hughes (3-1)
6. (2) Gainesville (3-1)
7. (7) Roswell (3-1)
8. (8) Houston County (4-1)
9. (10) Brunswick (3-1)
10. (NR) Rome (1-2)
Out: No. 9 Sequoyah
Class 4A
1. (1) Marist (3-0)
2. (2) Cartersville (5-0)
3. (3) Benedictine (1-2)
4. (4) Blessed Trinity (3-1)
5. (5) North Oconee (4-0)
6. (6) Warner Robins (3-1)
7. (7) Cedartown (5-0)
8. (8) Perry (3-1)
9. (9) Ware County (2-2)
10. (10) Eastside (4-0)
Class 3A
1. (1) Sandy Creek (4-0)
2. (4) Peach County (3-1)
3. (5) Monroe Area (3-0)
4. (2) Jefferson (3-2)
5. (6) Northwest Whitfield (4-0)
6. (7) Cherokee Bluff (5-0)
7. (8) Douglass (2-2)
8. (9) LaGrange (3-2)
9. (NR) Cairo (2-2)
10. (10) Calhoun (1-3)
Out: No. 3 Mary Persons
Class 2A
1. (1) Pierce County (4-0)
2. (2) Morgan County (5-0)
3. (4) Carver (Columbus) (3-1)
4. (5) Burke County (4-1)
5. (7) Sumter County (4-0)
6. (3) Stephens County (3-2)
7. (8) Callaway (2-2)
8. (9) Rockmart (2-2)
9. (6) Appling County (2-2)
10. (10) Ringgold (3-2)
Class A Division I
1. (1) Toombs County (4-0)
2. (2) Dublin (4-0)
3. (3) Thomasville (3-1)
4. (4) Lamar County (3-0)
5. (5) Fannin County (4-0)
6. (6) Fitzgerald (2-1)
7. (8) Jeff Davis (4-0)
8. (7) Dodge County (4-0)
9. (10) Northeast (3-1)
10. (9) Rabun County (3-1)
Class A Division II
1. (1) Bowdon (4-1)
2. (2) Irwin County (4-0)
3. (4) Manchester (2-1)
4. (3) Brooks County (2-2)
5. (5) Clinch County (5-0)
6. (6) Greene County (4-1)
7. (8) Trion (5-0)
8. (10) Lincoln County (4-0)
9. (9) Metter (2-1)
10. (NR) Early County (2-2)
Out: No. 7 Seminole County
Class 3A-A private
1. (1) Savannah Christian (5-0)
2. (2) Hebron Christian (4-0)
3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (2-2)
4. (5) Athens Academy (4-0)
5. (6) Lovett (4-0)
6. (4) Fellowship Christian (2-2)
7. (7) Calvary Day (3-1)
8. (8) North Cobb Christian (5-0)
9. (9) Wesleyan (3-1)
10. (10) Aquinas (2-1)
About the Author