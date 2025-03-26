High School Sports
High School Sports

AJC girls basketball all-state teams

River Ridge’s Kayla Cleaveland, left and Finley Parker celebrate after their win against Langston Hughes in the GHSA Girls 5A State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, March, 7, 2025, in Macon, Ga. River Ridge won 52-47. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

River Ridge’s Kayla Cleaveland, left and Finley Parker celebrate after their win against Langston Hughes in the GHSA Girls 5A State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Friday, March, 7, 2025, in Macon, Ga. River Ridge won 52-47. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

GIRLS ALL-STATE TEAMS

All-classification player of the year: Hailee Swain, Holy Innocents’

CLASS 6A

Player of the year: Tatum Brown, Grayson

Coach of the year: Jawan Bailey, Newton

First team

G Tatum Brown, Grayson, 5-6, Sr.

W Bella Ragone, Mill Creek, 6-2, Jr.

G Coco Rudolph, Grayson, 5-9, Jr.

G London Smith, Newton, 5-5, So.

G/F London Weaver, North Forsyth, 6-0, Sr.

Second team

G/F Ava Andrews, North Paulding, 6-1, Sr.

G Leah DeWitt, Marietta, 5-8, Fr.

G Nalani Gainey, Central Gwinnett, 5-4, Jr.

G Lydia Ledford, Buford, 5-10, Jr.

G Daija Preston, Carrollton, 5-9, Sr.

Honorable mention

Marlie Battle, Campbell

Kaci Demps, Lowndes

Justus Fitzgerald, Norcross

Gabbie Gliatta, North Forsyth

Amaya Harris, Hillgrove

Miyah Holmes, Carrollton

Justyce McCoy, Brookwood

Madison Moody, Cherokee

Annarose Tyre, Lambert

Mearah Whitehead, Archer

Alexus Wilson, Paulding County

CLASS 5A

Player of the year: Kayla Cleaveland, River Ridge

Coach of the year: Jason Taylor, River Ridge

First team

F Kayla Cleaveland, River Ridge, 6-0, Sr.

G Cornelia Ellington, Hughes, 5-7, Sr.

F Jocelyn Faison, Hughes, 6-1, Sr.

G/F Finley Parker, River Ridge, 6-3, So.

G Londyn Walker, Milton, 5-9, Sr.

Second team

F/C Nimah Ibidunni, Alexander, 6-1, So.

G Nariah Nelson, Veterans, 5-10, Jr.

F Parris Parham, Bradwell Institute, 5-10, Sr.

G Sophia Pearl, River Ridge, 5-7, Sr.

G Chabria Tate, Evans. 5-7, So.

Honorable mention

Kobi Barnes, Lakeside-Evans

Gabriella Benjamin, Lakeside-DeKalb

Abbey Bensman, Pope

Lexie Bradford, Coffee

Delaney Cooper, Woodward Academy

Kailyn Hamby, Creekview

Sha’nya Heath, Arabia Mountain

Kyara Lawrence, New Manchester

Makayla Roberson, River Ridge

J’Bionna Robinson, Morrow

Kayla Whitner, Woodward Academy

CLASS 4A

Player of the year: Kate Harpring, Marist

Coach of the year: Akennia Ellis, Creekside

First team

G Devin Bockman, Midtown, 5-6, Jr.

G Aubriyana Camp, Dalton, 5-6, So.

G C’India Dennis, Creekside, 5-4, So.

G Kate Harpring, Marist, 5-10, Jr.

C Kendall Wells, North Oconee, 5-9, Sr.

Second team

G/F Ja’Niya Broome, Harris County, 5-9, Sr.

G Cayden Cornish, Jackson-Atlanta, 5-3, Jr.

G Kennedy Deese, Kell, 6-0, Jr.

G Teaira Kelley, Walnut Grove, 5-9, Sr.

G Trinitee Thomas, Warner Robins, 5-9, So.

Honorable mention

Skye Cleveland, Creekside

Harmonie Cooper, Tucker

Taylor Crawford, Hiram

Ayla Heard, East Forsyth

Kahli Ingram, Stockbridge

Lindsey Kopacek, Starr’s Mill

Aijah Manning, Ola

Rhianna Mateyka, Ware County

Korveanna Slaughter, Warner Robins

Laura Frances Willis, North Oconee

Hailey Wortmann, Midtown

CLASS 3A

Player of the year: Kie’Aundria Acree, Monroe

Coach of the year: Kassie Scott, Cherokee Bluff

First team

W/F Kie’Aundria Acree, Monroe, 6-1, So.

F Jasmine Baxter, Luella, 6-1, Sr.

G Claire Carlson, Cherokee Bluff, 5-9, Jr.

G Ellison Steinhauer, Pickens, 5-9, Jr.

C Janaye Walker, Baldwin, 6-2, Sr.

Second team

G Emeri Billings, Jefferson, 5-4, Sr.

G Sa’Niah Dorsey, Calhoun, 5-6, Sr.

G/W Megan Ohonde, Fayette County, 5-11, Sr.

G Morghan Reckley, Sandy Creek, 5-7, Fr.

G Mariah Reid, Beach, 5-7, So.

Honorable mention

Julie Azeltine, Oconee County

Aniyah Browner, Jenkins

Jatiana Chambers, Dougherty

Macie Collins, Heritage-Catoosa

Kaylana Curry, East Hall

Bristol Kersh, Cherokee Bluff

Taylor McKinzy, Monroe

Kassidy Neal, Baldwin

Michel Robbins, Jefferson

Angel Thomas, Luella

Kylie Watkins, White County

CLASS 2A

Player of the year: Rhianna Boynton, Hardaway

Coach of the year: Kelly Ellison, Hardaway

First team

C Rhianna Boynton, Hardaway, 6-0, So.

G Kerri Fluellen, Josey, 5-7, Jr.

F Mikayla Johnson, Hardaway, 5-10, Sr.

F Callan Ledford, Murray County, 5-8, Jr.

G Jesstynie Scott, Sumter County, 5-11, Sr.

Second team

G Christen Collins, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 5-5, Sr.

G Brayla Harris, Butler, 5-10, Sr.

G/F Jada Kendrick, Thomson, 6-0, Sr.

G Keniyah White, Appling County, 5-7, Sr.

G Jaden Young, Morgan County, 5-8, Sr.

Honorable mention

Rihanna Bess, Tattnall County

Domonique Billue, Westside-Macon

Rania Curry, Butler

Kayden Cooper, Carver-Columbus

Amiyah Floyd, Carver-Atlanta

Azil Hazzard, Therrell

Shaniya Sanders, Josey

Akilah Shelton, Hardaway

Aalon Turner, Columbia

Ella Kate Walraven, Sonoraville

Bayleigh Winkler, Murray County

CLASS A DIVISION I

Player of the year: Lyric Green, Dodge County

Coach of the year: Ryan Chastain, Fannin County

First team

C Lyric Green, Dodge County, 6-0, Sr.

C Reese Lewis, Fannin County, 6-0, Jr.

G/F Reese Murphy, Banks County, 5-9, Sr.

G/F Mackenna Nix, Temple, 5-11, Sr.

G McKayela Tanner, East Laurens, 5-3, So.

Second team

F Jaziyah Foster, Lamar County, 6-1, Fr.

F Jazlyn Johnson, Central-Macon, 6-1, Sr.

G Azhia Kendall, Heard County, 5-9, Fr.

G Maggie Ledford, Fannin County, 5-5, Jr.

G Jazmin Maddox, Jasper County, 5-9, Fr.

Honorable mention

Marley Derringer, Bremen

Sara Rhett Farmer, ACE Charter

Ava Jenkins, Bleckley County

Jade Kitchens, Washington County

Ryleigh Murphy, Banks County

Hannah Nichols, Vidalia

Kamri Sanders, Model

Makayla Thomas, Bacon County

Adelyn Thompson, Rabun County

Journey Waller, Putnam County

Jariah Williams, Worth County

CLASS A DIVISION II

Player of the year: Zariah Martin, Wilcox County

Coach of the year: Santita Coon, Wilcox County

First team

C Tyliah Benjamin, Wilcox County, 5-11, So.

F Ashanti Brown, Bryan County, 5-8, Sr.

G/F Morgan Cochran, Macon County, 5-9, Jr.

G Zyi’Kiera King, Seminole County, 5-8, Sr.

G Zariah Martin, Wilcox County, 5-6, Jr.

Second team

G/F Ca’Tavia Bennett, Greenville, 5-9, Jr.

F Amariah Dean, Clinch County, 5-9, Jr.

G Christiona Farmer, Charlton County, 5-2, Jr.

G Shamauri Martin, Wilcox County, 5-8, So.

G Jaliah Roberts, Screven County, 5-8, So.

Honorable mention

Kaleigh Beaver, Towns County

Courtney Bray, Warren County

Passion Clay, Telfair County

Sage Davis, Marion County

Aalunah Edwards, Turner County

Jamesen Hollomon, Schley County

Nikita James, Wheeler County

Ta’Kyrah Jones, Randolph-Clay

Ja’Kari Northcutt, Atkinson County

Zion Saffore, Metter

Samaria Young, Washington-Wilkes

CLASS 3A-A PRIVATE

Player of the year: Hailee Swain, Holy Innocents’

Coach of the year: Nichole Dixon, Holy Innocents’

First team

F/C Ja’Kerra Butler, Hebron Christian, 6-1, Sr.

F Jessica Fields, Mount Paran Christian, 6-2, Sr.

F Danielle Osho, Hebron Christian, 6-1, Sr.

G Hailee Swain, Holy Innocents’, 5-11, Sr.

W Nakhai Worthy, Holy Innocents’, 6-2, So.

Second team

C Amelia Basit, St. Francis, 6-1, Sr.

G Mia James, Hebron Christian, 5-5, Sr.

F Nicora Patrick, Southwest Atlanta Christian, 5-11, Sr.

G Giaunni Rogers, St. Francis, 5-9, So.

G Taryn Thompson, Galloway, 5-8, Jr.

Honorable mention

Zora Geiger, Calvary Day

Destini Gooddine, Calvary Day

Annaka Hembree, Christian Heritage

Addie Johnson, North Cobb Christian

Sasha Joseph, Southwest Atlanta Christian

Loriel Murray, Holy Innocents’

Jacalyn Myrthil, Mount Paran Christian

Elyse Norris, Trinity Christian

Johanna Potter, Wesleyan

Desi Taylor, St. Francis

Ella Truong, Providence Christian

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Creekside guard C’India Dennis (1) makes a move against Jackson Atlanta guard Cayden Cornish (3) during the second half in the GHSA Girls 4A State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Thursday, March, 6, 2025, in Macon, Ga. Creekside won 57-47. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

AJC girls basketball all-metro teams

1h ago

AJC boys basketball all-state teams

1h ago

AJC boys basketball all-metro teams

1h ago

The Latest

Wheeler's Colben Landrew - the AJC's Cobb County player of the year - reacts during the second half of the GHSA Class 6A boys semifinals at the Georgia State Convocation Center, Saturday, March 1, 2025, in Atlanta. Wheeler won 68-53 over Grayson. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

AJC boys basketball all-metro teams

1h ago

AJC girls basketball all-metro teams

1h ago

AJC boys basketball all-state teams

1h ago

Featured

Savannah's Talmadge Bridge sits just downriver from the Georgia Ports Authority cargo ship terminals. The span was recently listed in a NTSB report among those that are at risk for vessel strike following the March 2024 collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge. (Miguel Martinez / AJC)

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Savannah’s bridge is anchored on the riverbank. So how could it topple?

The federal agency investigating Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapse lists Savannah's Talmadge Bridge as susceptible to vessel strikes despite piers being located on riverbank.

Brewing at the CDC: Five top resignations and ‘potentially catastrophic’ cuts

The Atlanta-based CDC is already dealing with hundreds of laid-off staff and restrictions on communication that make it difficult for some to accomplish their basic work.

How Atlanta played a role in the record-breaking ‘Othello on Broadway’ revival

The revival of Shakespeare's classic tragedy, directed by Kenny Leon, breaks Broadway records.