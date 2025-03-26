AJC girls basketball all-state teams

GIRLS ALL-STATE TEAMS
All-classification player of the year: Hailee Swain, Holy Innocents’
CLASS 6A
Player of the year: Tatum Brown, Grayson
Coach of the year: Jawan Bailey, Newton
First team
G Tatum Brown, Grayson, 5-6, Sr.
W Bella Ragone, Mill Creek, 6-2, Jr.
G Coco Rudolph, Grayson, 5-9, Jr.
G London Smith, Newton, 5-5, So.
G/F London Weaver, North Forsyth, 6-0, Sr.
Second team
G/F Ava Andrews, North Paulding, 6-1, Sr.
G Leah DeWitt, Marietta, 5-8, Fr.
G Nalani Gainey, Central Gwinnett, 5-4, Jr.
G Lydia Ledford, Buford, 5-10, Jr.
G Daija Preston, Carrollton, 5-9, Sr.
Honorable mention
Marlie Battle, Campbell
Kaci Demps, Lowndes
Justus Fitzgerald, Norcross
Gabbie Gliatta, North Forsyth
Amaya Harris, Hillgrove
Miyah Holmes, Carrollton
Justyce McCoy, Brookwood
Madison Moody, Cherokee
Annarose Tyre, Lambert
Mearah Whitehead, Archer
Alexus Wilson, Paulding County
CLASS 5A
Player of the year: Kayla Cleaveland, River Ridge
Coach of the year: Jason Taylor, River Ridge
First team
F Kayla Cleaveland, River Ridge, 6-0, Sr.
G Cornelia Ellington, Hughes, 5-7, Sr.
F Jocelyn Faison, Hughes, 6-1, Sr.
G/F Finley Parker, River Ridge, 6-3, So.
G Londyn Walker, Milton, 5-9, Sr.
Second team
F/C Nimah Ibidunni, Alexander, 6-1, So.
G Nariah Nelson, Veterans, 5-10, Jr.
F Parris Parham, Bradwell Institute, 5-10, Sr.
G Sophia Pearl, River Ridge, 5-7, Sr.
G Chabria Tate, Evans. 5-7, So.
Honorable mention
Kobi Barnes, Lakeside-Evans
Gabriella Benjamin, Lakeside-DeKalb
Abbey Bensman, Pope
Lexie Bradford, Coffee
Delaney Cooper, Woodward Academy
Kailyn Hamby, Creekview
Sha’nya Heath, Arabia Mountain
Kyara Lawrence, New Manchester
Makayla Roberson, River Ridge
J’Bionna Robinson, Morrow
Kayla Whitner, Woodward Academy
CLASS 4A
Player of the year: Kate Harpring, Marist
Coach of the year: Akennia Ellis, Creekside
First team
G Devin Bockman, Midtown, 5-6, Jr.
G Aubriyana Camp, Dalton, 5-6, So.
G C’India Dennis, Creekside, 5-4, So.
G Kate Harpring, Marist, 5-10, Jr.
C Kendall Wells, North Oconee, 5-9, Sr.
Second team
G/F Ja’Niya Broome, Harris County, 5-9, Sr.
G Cayden Cornish, Jackson-Atlanta, 5-3, Jr.
G Kennedy Deese, Kell, 6-0, Jr.
G Teaira Kelley, Walnut Grove, 5-9, Sr.
G Trinitee Thomas, Warner Robins, 5-9, So.
Honorable mention
Skye Cleveland, Creekside
Harmonie Cooper, Tucker
Taylor Crawford, Hiram
Ayla Heard, East Forsyth
Kahli Ingram, Stockbridge
Lindsey Kopacek, Starr’s Mill
Aijah Manning, Ola
Rhianna Mateyka, Ware County
Korveanna Slaughter, Warner Robins
Laura Frances Willis, North Oconee
Hailey Wortmann, Midtown
CLASS 3A
Player of the year: Kie’Aundria Acree, Monroe
Coach of the year: Kassie Scott, Cherokee Bluff
First team
W/F Kie’Aundria Acree, Monroe, 6-1, So.
F Jasmine Baxter, Luella, 6-1, Sr.
G Claire Carlson, Cherokee Bluff, 5-9, Jr.
G Ellison Steinhauer, Pickens, 5-9, Jr.
C Janaye Walker, Baldwin, 6-2, Sr.
Second team
G Emeri Billings, Jefferson, 5-4, Sr.
G Sa’Niah Dorsey, Calhoun, 5-6, Sr.
G/W Megan Ohonde, Fayette County, 5-11, Sr.
G Morghan Reckley, Sandy Creek, 5-7, Fr.
G Mariah Reid, Beach, 5-7, So.
Honorable mention
Julie Azeltine, Oconee County
Aniyah Browner, Jenkins
Jatiana Chambers, Dougherty
Macie Collins, Heritage-Catoosa
Kaylana Curry, East Hall
Bristol Kersh, Cherokee Bluff
Taylor McKinzy, Monroe
Kassidy Neal, Baldwin
Michel Robbins, Jefferson
Angel Thomas, Luella
Kylie Watkins, White County
CLASS 2A
Player of the year: Rhianna Boynton, Hardaway
Coach of the year: Kelly Ellison, Hardaway
First team
C Rhianna Boynton, Hardaway, 6-0, So.
G Kerri Fluellen, Josey, 5-7, Jr.
F Mikayla Johnson, Hardaway, 5-10, Sr.
F Callan Ledford, Murray County, 5-8, Jr.
G Jesstynie Scott, Sumter County, 5-11, Sr.
Second team
G Christen Collins, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe, 5-5, Sr.
G Brayla Harris, Butler, 5-10, Sr.
G/F Jada Kendrick, Thomson, 6-0, Sr.
G Keniyah White, Appling County, 5-7, Sr.
G Jaden Young, Morgan County, 5-8, Sr.
Honorable mention
Rihanna Bess, Tattnall County
Domonique Billue, Westside-Macon
Rania Curry, Butler
Kayden Cooper, Carver-Columbus
Amiyah Floyd, Carver-Atlanta
Azil Hazzard, Therrell
Shaniya Sanders, Josey
Akilah Shelton, Hardaway
Aalon Turner, Columbia
Ella Kate Walraven, Sonoraville
Bayleigh Winkler, Murray County
CLASS A DIVISION I
Player of the year: Lyric Green, Dodge County
Coach of the year: Ryan Chastain, Fannin County
First team
C Lyric Green, Dodge County, 6-0, Sr.
C Reese Lewis, Fannin County, 6-0, Jr.
G/F Reese Murphy, Banks County, 5-9, Sr.
G/F Mackenna Nix, Temple, 5-11, Sr.
G McKayela Tanner, East Laurens, 5-3, So.
Second team
F Jaziyah Foster, Lamar County, 6-1, Fr.
F Jazlyn Johnson, Central-Macon, 6-1, Sr.
G Azhia Kendall, Heard County, 5-9, Fr.
G Maggie Ledford, Fannin County, 5-5, Jr.
G Jazmin Maddox, Jasper County, 5-9, Fr.
Honorable mention
Marley Derringer, Bremen
Sara Rhett Farmer, ACE Charter
Ava Jenkins, Bleckley County
Jade Kitchens, Washington County
Ryleigh Murphy, Banks County
Hannah Nichols, Vidalia
Kamri Sanders, Model
Makayla Thomas, Bacon County
Adelyn Thompson, Rabun County
Journey Waller, Putnam County
Jariah Williams, Worth County
CLASS A DIVISION II
Player of the year: Zariah Martin, Wilcox County
Coach of the year: Santita Coon, Wilcox County
First team
C Tyliah Benjamin, Wilcox County, 5-11, So.
F Ashanti Brown, Bryan County, 5-8, Sr.
G/F Morgan Cochran, Macon County, 5-9, Jr.
G Zyi’Kiera King, Seminole County, 5-8, Sr.
G Zariah Martin, Wilcox County, 5-6, Jr.
Second team
G/F Ca’Tavia Bennett, Greenville, 5-9, Jr.
F Amariah Dean, Clinch County, 5-9, Jr.
G Christiona Farmer, Charlton County, 5-2, Jr.
G Shamauri Martin, Wilcox County, 5-8, So.
G Jaliah Roberts, Screven County, 5-8, So.
Honorable mention
Kaleigh Beaver, Towns County
Courtney Bray, Warren County
Passion Clay, Telfair County
Sage Davis, Marion County
Aalunah Edwards, Turner County
Jamesen Hollomon, Schley County
Nikita James, Wheeler County
Ta’Kyrah Jones, Randolph-Clay
Ja’Kari Northcutt, Atkinson County
Zion Saffore, Metter
Samaria Young, Washington-Wilkes
CLASS 3A-A PRIVATE
Player of the year: Hailee Swain, Holy Innocents’
Coach of the year: Nichole Dixon, Holy Innocents’
First team
F/C Ja’Kerra Butler, Hebron Christian, 6-1, Sr.
F Jessica Fields, Mount Paran Christian, 6-2, Sr.
F Danielle Osho, Hebron Christian, 6-1, Sr.
G Hailee Swain, Holy Innocents’, 5-11, Sr.
W Nakhai Worthy, Holy Innocents’, 6-2, So.
Second team
C Amelia Basit, St. Francis, 6-1, Sr.
G Mia James, Hebron Christian, 5-5, Sr.
F Nicora Patrick, Southwest Atlanta Christian, 5-11, Sr.
G Giaunni Rogers, St. Francis, 5-9, So.
G Taryn Thompson, Galloway, 5-8, Jr.
Honorable mention
Zora Geiger, Calvary Day
Destini Gooddine, Calvary Day
Annaka Hembree, Christian Heritage
Addie Johnson, North Cobb Christian
Sasha Joseph, Southwest Atlanta Christian
Loriel Murray, Holy Innocents’
Jacalyn Myrthil, Mount Paran Christian
Elyse Norris, Trinity Christian
Johanna Potter, Wesleyan
Desi Taylor, St. Francis
Ella Truong, Providence Christian
