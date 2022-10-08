Cordele Crisp County collects victory over Albany Monroe

Cordele Crisp County collected a solid win over Albany Monroe in a 37-20 verdict in a Georgia high school football matchup on October 7.
Cordele Crisp County drew first blood by forging a 10-7 margin over Albany Monroe after the first quarter.
The Cougars opened a modest 27-12 gap over the Tornadoes at the intermission.
Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Cougars, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-8 fourth quarter, too.
