Columbia Heathwood Hall Episcopal survives taut tilt with Martinez Augusta Christian

The cardiac kids of Columbia Heathwood Hall Episcopal unleashed every advantage to outlast Martinez Augusta Christian 21-17 on September 23 in Georgia football.
Martinez Augusta Christian started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Columbia Heathwood Hall Episcopal at the end of the first quarter.
The Lions took a 14-7 lead over the Highlanders heading to the intermission locker room.
Martinez Augusta Christian moved ahead by earning a 17-14 advantage over Columbia Heathwood Hall Episcopal at the end of the third quarter.
The Lions had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Highlanders won the session and the game with a 7-0 performance.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com