Chamblee boys, girls sweep into Elite Eight round

The Chamblee boys and girls both advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinals. The girls beat Harris County 3-0 and the boys swept Northgate 3-0.

The Chamblee girls (10-6) got wins from Isabelle Coursey at No. 1 singles, Kei Henderson at No. 2 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Olivia Klein and Sami Yarbrough. McKenzie Hensarling (No. 3 singles) and the No. 2 doubles team of Maya Rao and Olivia Pharr were leading when the match was decided.

Chamblee’s boys (13-3) got wins from Jacob Dorland at No. 1 singles, Landon Marcus at No. 2 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Gunnar Hagen and William Hackney. The No. 2 doubles team of Kai Henderson and Kavi Pallan were ahead when the match was clinched.