Chamblee boys, girls sweep into Elite Eight round

Chamblee's Jacob Dorland got the win at No. 1 singles to help the Bulldogs beat Northgate and advance to the Class 5A quarterfinals.

Credit: Mark Brock

By
35 minutes ago

The Chamblee boys and girls both advanced to the Class 5A quarterfinals. The girls beat Harris County 3-0 and the boys swept Northgate 3-0.

The Chamblee girls (10-6) got wins from Isabelle Coursey at No. 1 singles, Kei Henderson at No. 2 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Olivia Klein and Sami Yarbrough. McKenzie Hensarling (No. 3 singles) and the No. 2 doubles team of Maya Rao and Olivia Pharr were leading when the match was decided.

Chamblee’s boys (13-3) got wins from Jacob Dorland at No. 1 singles, Landon Marcus at No. 2 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Gunnar Hagen and William Hackney. The No. 2 doubles team of Kai Henderson and Kavi Pallan were ahead when the match was clinched.

Here is schedule for the Elite Eight round, which must be completed by Tuesday.

Boys

Class 7A: Campbell vs. South Forsyth, Harrison vs. West Forsyth, North Gwinnett vs. Brookwood, Lambert vs. Camden County.

Class 6A: Marist vs. Pope, Riverwood vs. Lassiter, Johns Creek vs. Lakeside, Blessed Trinity vs. Dunwoody.

Class 5A: Statesboro vs. Chattahoochee, McIntosh vs. Cambridge, Centennial vs. Chamblee, Greater Atlanta Christian vs. Coffee.

Class 4A: Starr’s Mill vs. Pace Academy, Whitewater vs. North Oconee, Westminster vs. Bainbridge. North Hall has already defeated LaGrange 3-2 to reach the semifinal for the first time since 2016. North Hall’s No. 2 doubles team of Easton McNair and James Floyd won the deciding match in three sets.

Class 3A: Mary Persons vs. Dawson County, Savannah Country Day vs. Lumpkin County, Wesleyan vs. Morgan County, Coahulla Creek vs. Columbus.

Class 2A: ACE Charter vs. Landmark Christian, Brantley County vs. Fellowship Christian, Athens Academy vs. Appling County, Mount Paran Christian vs. Pierce County.

Class A Division I: Bleckley County vs. Mount Vernon, Screven County vs. Galloway, Darlington vs. Temple, Whitefield Academy vs. Pelham.

Class A Division II: Early County vs. Johnson County, Miller County vs. Aquinas, Lake Oconee Academy vs. Telfair County, Taylor County vs. Seminole County.

Girls

Class 7A: Camden County vs. Walton, Marietta vs. West Forsyth, North Gwinnett vs. Hillgrove, Milton vs. Lowndes.

Class 6A: Lakeside-Evans vs. Lassiter, Lakeside-DeKalb vs. Roswell, Alpharetta vs. Marist, Pope vs. Dunwoody.

Class 5A: Statesboro vs. Cambridge, Decatur vs. Calhoun, Northview vs. Chamblee, Centennial vs. Coffee.

Class 4A: West Laurens vs. Pace Academy, Southeast Bulloch vs. Madison County, North Hall vs. Starr’s Mill, Westminster vs. Bainbridge.

Class 3A: Thomasville vs. White County, Savannah Country Day vs. Oconee County, Wesleyan vs. Morgan County, Hebron Christian vs. Columbus.

Class 2A: Savannah Arts vs. Mount Paran Christian, Brantley County vs. Athens Academy, Fellowship Christian vs. Appling County, Walker vs. Jeff Davis.

Class A Division I: Bleckley County vs. Galloway, Screven County vs. Mount Vernon, Rabun County vs. Heard County, Atlanta International vs. Bacon County.

Class A Division II: Miller County vs. Johnson County, ECI vs. Lake Oconee Academy, Aquinas vs. Telfair County, Taylor County vs. Seminole County.

