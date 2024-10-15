Brooks County upends Clinch County, top-ranked Irwin rolls, Region 2 powers set for showdown as regular season passes midpoint

Burrus was 14-of-19 passing for 280 yards and six touchdowns – three to sophomore George Lamons Jr., who had four receptions for 100 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Camauri Brinson had four catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns while senior Denzel Brown made two catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. Junior kicker Rafael Mojica was 6-for-6 on point-after tries, anchoring the Trojans’ special teams.

Clinch County senior quarterback Aaron Bryant was 6-of-17 passing for 133 yards and a touchdown to sophomore Kamarion Johnson, who had three receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown. Bryant added 16 carries for 31 yards and a touchdown, capping Clinch County’s scoring.

In other key region games – top-ranked Irwin County moved to 2-0 in Region 2 play after a 64-34 victory against Charlton County in a game which Irwin rushed for eight touchdowns. Quarterback Luke Snyder was 8-of-12 passing for 168 yards and a touchdown – to senior Brodie Suggs.

On the ground, Junior Jason Jackson led with nine carries for 162 yards and three touchdowns while senior Shane Marshall had 11 carries for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Snyder, freshman EJ Nelson and senior Caleb Barrett each added one rushing touchdown for Irwin. Kicker Eliazar Montejo-Rodriguez was 7-of-9 on point-after tries and kicked one field goal.

Resting teams were No. 2 Manchester, No. 6 Greene County, No. 8 Trion and No. 10 Jenkins County.

Class A Division II Top 10 Results from Week 9

1. (1) Irwin County (7-0, 2-0) beat Charlton County 64-34

2. (2) Manchester (5-1, 2-0) did not play.

3. (3) Brooks County (4-3, 2-0) beat then-No. 4 Clinch County 42-12

4. (5) Bowdon (6-2, 1-1) beat Mt. Zion-Carroll 49-0

5. (4) Clinch County (5-1, 0-1) lost to No. 3 Brooks County 42-12

6. (6) Greene County (5-1, 0-0) did not play.

7. (7) Lincoln County (6-0, 1-0) beat Washington-Wilkes 34-0

8. (8) Trion (7-1, 1-1) did not play.

9. (9) Metter (5-1, 4-0) beat Screven County 34-6

10. (10) Jenkins County (5-1, 4-0) did not play.