AP mock NFL draft: Giants trade up to take Cam Ward No. 1 and Raiders move up for Shedeur Sanders

Edge rusher Abdul Carter and two-way star Travis Hunter are higher-rated prospects on many draft boards and there's no consensus on the No. 1 overall pick. Still, franchises are built on quarterbacks.

The first edition of the AP’s 2025 mock draft says Ward and Sanders will go 1-2 after two teams make trades to move up:

1. New York Giants (mock trade with the Titans): CAMERON WARD, QUARTERBACK, MIAMI

Giants coach Brian Daboll wanted general manager Joe Schoen to trade up to get Daniels last year but the Washington Commanders took him at No. 2 and he led them to the NFC championship game. New York pursued Matthew Stafford but he stayed with the Rams. The Giants could sign a veteran like Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson or go after Sam Darnold. Trading up to get Ward would be a long-term solution at the most important position.

Ward led the nation with 39 touchdown passes, finished second with 4,313 yards passing and tied for first with 74 throws of 20-plus yards while leading the Hurricanes to a 10-3 record.

Titans GM Mike Borgonzi needs a sure pick and would land a defensive player at No. 3 while adding another asset. Mock trade: Giants get No. 1 pick and a fifth-rounder (168) for the No. 3 overall pick and a second-rounder (34).

2. Las Vegas Raiders (mock trade with the Browns): SHEDEUR SANDERS, QUARTERBACK, COLORADO

The best-case scenario for the Raiders would be to stay at No. 6 and have Sanders fall to them but they can’t take that chance. Tom Brady has mentored Sanders, who won’t be intimidated by high expectations.

Sanders has his detractors and some of the criticism he receives is unfair because it’s based on opinions of his personality. He’s Prime Time’s son and Deion Sanders had plenty of critics on his way to the Hall of Fame.

The Browns traded a slew of picks to get Deshaun Watson in 2022 in what may end up being the worst trade in league history. Mock trade: Raiders get No. 2 pick and a fifth-rounder (165) for the No. 6 overall pick, and two third-rounders (68 and 73).

3. Tennessee Titans (mock trade with Giants): ABDUL CARTER, EDGE RUSHER, PENN STATE

The Titans trade down and still get the premier pass rusher in the draft. Carter had 12 sacks and 24 tackles for a loss last year for Penn State.

4. New England Patriots: TRAVIS HUNTER, CORNERBACK/WIDE RECEIVER, COLORADO

The Heisman Trophy winner wants to be a two-way player in the NFL. The Patriots need plenty of help at several positions so he’d be a perfect fit.

5. Jacksonville Jaguars: MASON GRAHAM, DEFENSIVE TACKLE, MICHIGAN

The Jaguars need to upgrade both sides of the trenches and the versatile Graham could be the best interior defensive lineman in the draft.

6. Cleveland Browns (mock trade with Raiders): WILL CAMPBELL, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, LSU

A left tackle who could protect a quarterback’s blindside for a decade is probably the second-most valued position on offense. The 6-foot-6, 319-pound Campbell is athletic and agile. He faced elite talent and is ready for NFL battles.

7. New York Jets: TETAIROA McMILLAN, WIDE RECEIVER, ARIZONA

The Jets have several needs but can’t pass up the top wideout in the draft. Pairing McMillan with Garrett Wilson gives whoever ends up playing quarterback a dynamic tandem.

8. Carolina Panthers: JALON WALKER, EDGE RUSHER, GEORGIA

The Panthers had a historically bad defense, allowing an NFL-record 534 points and 3,057 yards rushing. Adding a skill player is tempting but that defense desperately needs a boost. Drafting players from Georgia worked for the Philadelphia Eagles so either Walker or Mykel Williams would fit. Walker’s leadership ability gives him an edge for a team that needs to learn how to win.

9. New Orleans Saints: SHEMAR STEWART, DEFENSIVE LINEMAN, TEXAS A&M

The Saints had the league’s third-worst defense in 2024. Stewart is an athlete who wowed scouts at the combine. He has potential to be a disruptive force anywhere on the defensive line.

10. Chicago Bears: MYKEL WILLIAMS, EDGE RUSHER, GEORGIA

The Bears upgraded their offensive line by acquiring two-time All-Pro guard Joe Thuney and former Pro Bowl guard Jonah Jackson in trades. Those deals allow them to focus on the opposite side of the line. Williams teams up with Montez Sweat to fortify the defensive line.

11. San Francisco 49ers, KELVIN BANKS JR., OFFENSIVE LINEMAN, TEXAS

Even with top secondary players available, the 49ers can’t pass up a talent like Banks. He’ll eventually replace perennial All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams, but the 49ers were among the teams asking him at the combine if he’d be willing to play guard in the NFL.

12. Dallas Cowboys: ASHTON JEANTY, RUNNING BACK, BOISE STATE

The easiest pick of the draft. If Jeanty is available, the Cowboys can’t pass him up. He’s a special talent who would silence those criticizing Jerry Jones for not signing Derrick Henry in free agency last year.

13. Miami Dolphins: ARMAND MEMBOU, OFFENSIVE TACKLE, MISSOURI

Though he played right tackle in college, Membou has the size (6-foot-4, 332 pounds) and athleticism to move to guard and potentially switch to left tackle to replace Terron Armstead. Membou ran a 4.91-second 40-yard dash at the combine, second fastest of all linemen.

14. Indianapolis Colts: TYLER WARREN, TIGHT END, PENN STATE

Warren is a do-it-all tight end who is projected in the top 10 on many draft boards. The Colts will snag him quickly if he slips to their spot.

15. Atlanta Falcons: KENNETH GRANT, DEFENSIVE TACKLE, MICHIGAN

The Falcons get an immensely talented athlete who has the rare power and speed (6-4, 331 pounds) to be a major force in the middle of Atlanta’s defense. The Falcons were bottom third on defense in 2024.

16. Arizona Cardinals: WILL JOHNSON, CORNERBACK, MICHIGAN

The Cardinals need cornerbacks and Johnson, despite his injury history, is among the best prospects at his position in the draft.

17. Cincinnati Bengals: WALTER NOLEN, DEFENSIVE TACKLE, MISSISSIPPI

Nolen is a plug-and-play starter with the potential to make an immediate impact for a defense that finished 25th in the league. With Joe Burrow and a dynamic offense, the Bengals need to focus on improving the defense.

18. Seattle Seahawks: TYLER BOOKER, OFFENSIVE GUARD, ALABAMA

Booker is an immediate starter who provides a big boost to Seattle’s offensive line. He was among the most impressive performers at the combine.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: JAMES PEARCE JR., EDGE RUSHER, TENNESSEE

The Buccaneers need to improve the pass rush and Todd Bowles made it clear he wants the front four to get to quarterbacks without having to rely on blitzing. Pearce had an impressive combine, running a 4.47-second 40 and showed his versatility.

20. Denver Broncos: COLSTON LOVELAND, TIGHT END, MICHIGAN

Loveland gives the Broncos another playmaker around Bo Nix. He can be a matchup nightmare for opponents.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers: JAHDAE BARRON, CORNERBACK, TEXAS

Barron is a proven, tested and versatile player who can play outside or in the slot. The Steelers can address their receiver needs in free agency or through a trade, making Barron the pick here.

22. Los Angeles Chargers: MATTHEW GOLDEN, WIDE RECEIVER, TEXAS

Justin Herbert and the Chargers get a deep threat to team with Ladd McConkey.

23. Green Bay Packers: AZAREYE’H THOMAS, CORNERBACK, FLORIDA STATE

With Jaire Alexander’s return uncertain, Thomas fills a need.

24. Philadelphia Eagles (mock trade with Vikings): MIKE GREEN, EDGE RUSHER, MARSHALL

With Josh Sweat expected to leave in free agency and Brandon Graham possibly retiring, Green gives the Super Bowl champions a high-energy edge rusher. The Vikings traded most of their picks away last year to move up for J.J. McCarthy so trading down and adding more assets makes sense. Mock trade: Eagles get No. 24 and a fifth-rounder (161) for the No. 32 pick, a fourth-rounder (129), a fifth-rounder (169) and a future fourth.

25. Houston Texans: JOSH SIMMONS, OFFENSIVE LINEMAN, OHIO STATE

The Texans must protect C.J. Stroud. Simmons, who is coming off a torn patellar tendon in October, would be a higher pick if he wasn’t rehabbing his knee. He’s super talented and has played both tackle spots.

26. Los Angeles Rams: JIHAAD CAMPBELL, LINEBACKER, ALABAMA

Campbell is a versatile player who can excel off-ball or on-ball and has strong coverage skills.

27. Baltimore Ravens: BENJAMIN MORRISON, CORNERBACK, NOTRE DAME

A versatile cornerback who can play outside or in the slot, Morrison provides immediate help for a defense that finished second worst against the pass.

28. Detroit Lions: DONOVAN EZEIRUAKU, EDGE RUSHER, BOSTON COLLEGE

Ezeiruaku gives the Lions a pass rusher to pair opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

29. Washington Commanders: DERRICK HARMON, DEFENSIVE TACKLE, OREGON

Harmon would fill a big void if the Commanders trade Jonathan Allen.

30. Buffalo Bills: NICK EMMANWORI, SAFETY, SOUTH CAROLINA

Emmanwori’s stock soared at the combine. He could be a difference-maker in the secondary for Buffalo.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: GREY ZABEL, OFFENSIVE LINEMAN, NORTH DAKOTA

Protecting Patrick Mahomes is a priority after the Eagles dominated the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Zabel helps replace Thuney.

32. Minnesota Vikings (mock trade with the Eagles): MALAKI STARKS, SAFETY, GEORGIA

After trading down, the Vikings still get an elite safety in Starks.

