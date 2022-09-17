Marietta Wheeler exhales after close call with North Atlanta

Marietta Wheeler found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off North Atlanta 20-13 in Georgia high school football on September 16.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 6-6 duel in the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 13-13 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
Marietta Wheeler moved in front of North Atlanta 20-13 going into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.