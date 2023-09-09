North Atlanta rides to cruise-control win over Woodstock River Ridge

North Atlanta recorded a big victory over Woodstock River Ridge 52-18 in Georgia high school football action on Sept. 8.

North Atlanta opened with a 17-8 advantage over Woodstock River Ridge through the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 31-8 advantage at halftime over the Knights.

North Atlanta pulled to a 38-11 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Woodstock River Ridge faced off against Marietta Pope and North Atlanta took on Atlanta Drew Charter on Aug. 26 at North Atlanta High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.