Halt: Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian pushes the mute button on KIPP Atlanta Collegiate’s offense

Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over KIPP Atlanta Collegiate in a 41-0 shutout in Georgia high school football action on September 16.
The Eagles registered a 34-0 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.
Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian thundered to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and fourth quarters.
